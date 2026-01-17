ROTA Commands Join Forces to Enhance Warfighter Wellness and Resilience

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 251201-N-FT324-7322. ROTA, Spain (December 1, 2025). Pictured, future Commanders Guide...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 251201-N-FT324-7322. ROTA, Spain (December 1, 2025). Pictured, future Commanders Guide to Operational Stress Control (CgOSC) instructors who participated in a multi-day Train-the-Trainer course. This training supports a prepared force capable of sustaining performance and mission effectiveness in high-stress operational environments and directly contributes to Navy Medicine’s mission of promoting force health protection equipping leaders with practical tools for dealing with stress and providing high-quality care. (U.S. Navy Released by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (December 1, 2025). Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota recently hosted aCommanders Guide to Operational Stress Control (CgOSC) Train-the-Trainer Course, bringing together leaders and medical personnel frommultiple commands across Naval Station Rota. The collaborative effort expanded the installation’s capability to support provider resilience and advance Warfighter Wellness and Health initiatives.



“Warfighter Wellness is a team effort, and this course demonstrates how Naval Station Rota commands are working together to prioritize provider resilience,” saidLt. Kristina Starcruiser, CgOSC Program Director. “Supporting the people who care for our fleet directly enhances mission readiness across the installation.”



The CgOSC program directly contributes to Navy Medicine’s mission of promoting force health protection by equipping leaders with practical tools to recognize operational stress, enhance provider well-being, and maintain high-quality patient care. By training instructors from various tenant commands, the course strengthened a station-wide network of qualified facilitators who can deliver stress-control education at the unit level.



Over the multi-day course, participants learned methods to identify early signs of stress, implement proactive intervention strategies, and cultivate healthier command climates. Training emphasized leader engagement, burnout prevention, and communication practices that safeguard the long-term well-being of Navy Medicine providers and other high-demand roles.



“By bringing together representatives from commands across Naval Station Rota, we amplified the impact of this training,” saidStarcruiser. “These new trainers will carry forward the principles of Warfighter Wellness and strengthen the resilience of their teams.”



Hosting the CgOSC Train-the-Trainer course reinforces NMRTC Rota’s role as a readiness hub within Naval Station Rota. It reflects Navy Medicine’s ongoing commitment to developing a resilient, mission-ready healthcare workforce. Investing in provider wellness ensures high-quality patient care and supports the warfighter community today and into the future.



