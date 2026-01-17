Coast Guard closes Pipe Island Passage in St. Marys River Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jan. 19, 2026

Mr. Justin Bravatto

906-635-3302/SOOTFC@USCG.MIL



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — In accordance with 33 CFR 162.117, Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River is scheduled to close the Pipe Island Passage, east of Pipe Island Shoal and north of Pipe Island Twins from Watson Reef Light to Sweets Point, on Jan. 22, 2026 at 10 a.m.



The Pipe Island Course will become a two-way route.



The Coast Guard would like to remind all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.



Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at 906-635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.



