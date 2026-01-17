U.S. Forces Kill Al-Qaeda Affiliate Leader Linked to ISIS Ambush on Americans in Syria

January 17, 2026 Release Number 20260117-01 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a strike in northwest SyriaonJan. 16, that resulted in the death of a leader affiliated with Al-Qaeda who had direct ties to an ISISterrorist responsible for an ambush which killed two U.S. service members and an American interpreter on Dec. 13, 2025.

Bilal Hasan al-Jasim was an experienced terrorist leader who plotted attacks and was directly connected with the ISISgunman who killed and injured American and Syrian personnel last month in Palmyra, Syria.

“The death of a terrorist operative linked the death of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander. “There is no safe place for those who conduct, plot, or inspire attacks on American citizens and our warfighters. We will find you.”

CENTCOM launched large-scale strikes in Syria in response to the Dec. 13 attack. The operation, dubbed Hawkeye Strike, resulted in U.S. and partner forces hitting more than 100 ISIS infrastructure and weapons site targets with over 200 precision munitions.

Additionally, U.S. and partner forces have captured more than 300 ISIS operatives and killed over 20 across Syria during the past year, removing terrorists who posed a direct threat to the United States and regional security.