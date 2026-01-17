Coast Guard closes waters between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island on Lake Huron
Coast Guard closes waters between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island on Lake Huron
Jan. 17, 2026
Lt. Kristin Kelly
906-440-3403/SOOTFC@USCG.MIL
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Per 33 CFR 165.901, Captain of the Port Northern Great Lakes will close the waters separating Mackinac Island and St. Ignace, Michigan, on Jan. 20, 2026 at 1 p.m.
To facilitate growth of the ice bridge to Mackinac Island, Captain of the Port Northern Great Lakes will close the waters between St. Ignace and Mackinac Island.
The Coast Guard would like to remind all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.
Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at 906-635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.
