    USINDOPACOM enhances collaboration at Regional Ambassadors Conference

    USINDOPACOM enhances collaboration at Regional Ambassadors Conference

    Regional U.S. ambassadors, military representatives, and foreign policy advisors come

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    USINDOPACOM enhances collaboration at Regional Ambassadors Conference
    Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted the Regional Ambassadors Conference at USINDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026.

    Participants’ discussions focused on enhancing U.S. interagency collaboration, addressing collective security threats and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.

    The RAC is an annual conference that brings together U.S. ambassadors, military representatives and foreign policy advisors from throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Over 85 participants attended this year’s conference.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026
    Story ID: 556354
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    USINDOPACOM enhances collaboration at Regional Ambassadors Conference

