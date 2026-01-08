Photo By Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Regional U.S. ambassadors, military representatives, and foreign policy advisors come together at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii for a Regional Ambassadors Conference, Jan. 15, 2026. The RAC is an annual conference aimed to enhance U.S. interagency collaboration, address collective security threats and strengthen relationships with allies and partners. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Heraldez) see less
| View Image Page
USINDOPACOM enhances collaboration at Regional Ambassadors Conference
Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted the Regional Ambassadors Conference at USINDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2026.
Participants’ discussions focused on enhancing U.S. interagency collaboration, addressing collective security threats and strengthening relationships with allies and partners.
The RAC is an annual conference that brings together U.S. ambassadors, military representatives and foreign policy advisors from throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Over 85 participants attended this year’s conference.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.