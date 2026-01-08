The TEC Hosts Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command chief, Air National Guard, speaks to graduates of the Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course (CMSOC) on January 9, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the CMSOC, which provides newly selected chief master sergeants with advanced leadership education and a strategic-level perspective. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Teri Eicher) see less | View Image Page

**MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. –**The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center hosted the Air National Guard’s newest chief master sergeants for a foundational leadership course, Jan. 5-9.

The TEC provided the ideal setting for the Chief Master Sergeant Orientation Course, a critical professional development event that prepares chief master sergeants to serve on a command team. The center’s selection as the host venue highlights its role as a premier Air National Guard training location, offering a cost-effective and focused learning environment in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee.

Adding to the week's significance, Chief Master Sgt. Josh Moore, command chief of the Air National Guard, was a key speaker, engaging directly with attendees and reinforcing leadership principles.

“Our training must be deliberate, innovative, and impactful to ensure the Air National Guard chiefs are ready to prepare their formations for whatever the fight throws at us,” said Moore. “We’re giving our newest chiefs solid tools for their toolbox to help them lead Airmen effectively into the future.

The course fills a vital need by providing a standardized foundation for chiefs within their first 12 months of promotion, preparing them to advise commanders, develop Airmen, and ensure mission readiness at an enterprise level.

Throughout the week, the TEC’s campus served as a hub for strategic development. The curriculum guided members through the transition from tactical management to strategic leadership, providing the foundational knowledge necessary to navigate leading at the highest enlisted level in an organization.

The TEC is composed of three divisions: the Chief Master Sergeant Paul H. Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center, TEC-University, and the Mission Support Division. These divisions are staffed by a total force of regular Air Force, Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, and civil service members, all serving together to develop today’s Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.