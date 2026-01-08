Ice-breaking operations in the Port of Escanaba, Michigan
ESCANABA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES
01.16.2026
Jan. 16, 2026
Justin Bravatto
906-635-3299/SOOTFC@USCG.MIL
SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – Commercial ice-breaking operations, in support of an expected vessel arrival, are scheduled to take place in the waters of Escanaba, Michigan on Jan. 18-21, 2026.
The Coast Guard reminds all recreational ice users to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from areas where ice-breaking operations are underway.
For more information, contact the Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service at 906-635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.
-USCG-
PUBLIC DOMAIN
