(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ice-breaking operations in the Port of Escanaba, Michigan

    ESCANABA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Ice-breaking operations in the Port of Escanaba, Michigan
    Jan. 16, 2026
    Justin Bravatto
    906-635-3299/SOOTFC@USCG.MIL

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. – Commercial ice-breaking operations, in support of an expected vessel arrival, are scheduled to take place in the waters of Escanaba, Michigan on Jan. 18-21, 2026.

    The Coast Guard reminds all recreational ice users to plan their activities carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from areas where ice-breaking operations are underway.

    For more information, contact the Coast Guard Vessel Traffic Service at 906-635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 13:48
    Story ID: 556334
    Location: ESCANABA, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Port of Escanaba, Michigan, Ice-Breaking, Maritime commerce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version