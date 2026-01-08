Team Sheppard Welcomes Second Air Force Leadership

Photo By Airman Jesse Nagel | From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, Second Air Force command chief; U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander; U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander; and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd TRW command chief, sit together during a lunch with instructors and military training leaders at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026. The engagement allowed senior leaders to hear firsthand perspectives on training and mentorship from those directly shaping the next generation of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jesse Nagel) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Jesse Nagel | From left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Colin Fleck, Second Air Force command...... read more read more

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Team Sheppard welcomed Maj. Gen. Matthew Wolfe Davidson, Second Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Colin A. Fleck, Second Air Force command chief, Jan. 15 for a leadership immersion focused on reinforcing command priorities and strengthening alignment across the technical training enterprise.

The visit highlighted Second Air Force’s mission to develop highly trained, resilient, and mission‑ready Airmen, as well as the command’s lines of effort centered on readiness, disciplined execution, and advancing the training pipeline. Davidson and Fleck spent time across the installation engaging with Airmen, instructors, and leaders who drive the production of combat‑capable Airmen for the operational force.

As the Air Force continues to operate in a dynamic global environment, senior leader presence within the training mission remains essential. The immersion provided an opportunity for the command team to observe firsthand the pace, scale, and responsibility of the mission executed at Sheppard AFB, and how enterprise‑level decisions translate into daily training operations.

Engagements with company grade officers, senior enlisted leaders, and military training leaders underscored the importance of consistent leadership, clear standards, and deliberate mentorship in a high‑throughput training environment. During a discussion with CGOs and SELs, Davidson emphasized the foundational role of discipline in the training mission, stating, “Good order and discipline are the oxygen of what we do. When they’re solid, everything works. When they’re not, you feel it fast.” His remarks reinforced the standards required to sustain trust, performance, and mission success.

Leadership immersions such as this remain vital to sustaining trust, alignment, and momentum across the force. The visit to Sheppard AFB reflected Second Air Force’s continued commitment to ensuring the training mission remains postured to meet current demands and future challenges.