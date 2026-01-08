Staff in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman First Class Ricky Bryant

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada | Meet Hospital Corpsman First Class (HM1) Ricky Bryant, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp. see less | View Image Page

A native of Melbourne, Florida, Bryant joined the Navy 17 years ago with a desire to serve something larger than himself while building a stable future for his family. Over nearly two decades of service, his career has taken him across the fleet, from hospital commands and Marine Corps units to aircraft carrier deployments and now to the forefront of training the Navy’s newest Sailors.

“I joined the Navy to serve my country and contribute to something larger than myself,” Bryant said. “Serving in the Navy means stepping up to defend our country and protect the freedoms we often take for granted. At the same time, it allows me to support my family and give them the stability they deserve.”

Bryant chose the Hospital Corpsman rate for its versatility and reach across the Navy and Marine Corps. Throughout his career, he has served in a wide range of operational environments, each shaping his approach to leadership.

“There are corpsmen everywhere,” Bryant said. “Every ship, shore command, Marine Corps unit, and deployment have corpsmen standing by. This is my sixth duty station, and I really appreciate that each one of them has been a different experience.”

Prior to arriving at RTC, Bryant served at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, with 2d Marine Division—including a deployment aboard USS Mesa Verde—Naval Medical Operational Training Command, VFA-81 with two deployments aboard USS Harry S. Truman, and Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Each assignment reinforced the core values instilled in him long before he put on the uniform.

Bryant credits his father with shaping the work ethic and resilience that continue to guide his career.

“My father taught me that success doesn’t come easy,” Bryant said. “It takes dedication, effort, and mental toughness. Life is full of obstacles, and setbacks are part of it. What matters is how you respond and whether you’re willing to keep pushing forward.”

Those lessons now inform Bryant’s role as an RDC, where he is responsible for the safety, training, and development of recruits during their nine weeks of basic training. Alongside his fellow RDCs, he leads daily instruction in physical fitness, military customs and courtesies, seamanship, drill, and naval history, while instilling discipline, accountability, and teamwork.

What Bryant enjoys most is witnessing the transformation that takes place over the course of training.

“When you pick them up on P-1 day, you get a hundred civilians from all different backgrounds who have no idea what they’re doing,” he said. “Nine short weeks later, you and your shipmates have turned them into a team of smartly disciplined, physically fit, basically trained Sailors. Being part of that change is really rewarding.”

Bryant’s consistent leadership and impact were recognized when he was selected as Recruit Training Command Sailor of the Year, an award that honors a Sailor who demonstrates sustained superior performance, strong leadership, and dedication to the mission while standing out among his peers. The recognition reflects Bryant’s emphasis on accountability, resilience, and taking care of those entrusted to him.

For Bryant, service is rooted in responsibility—to the mission, to his family, and to the Sailors he helps shape.

“Serving in the Navy is about being part of something bigger than yourself,” Bryant said. “Knowing that what you do contributes to national security, while also taking care of the people around you, is what keeps me committed.”

Looking ahead, Bryant’s priorities remain grounded in family and impact rather than rank alone.

“Most importantly, I hope my family is as happy and healthy as they are right now,” he said. “As for my career, I’ll be happy if I’m still in a position where I can have a positive impact on those around me.”

Bryant continues to contribute to the Navy’s mission, upholding the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.

Training at Recruit Training Command lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.