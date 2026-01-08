“MAXFORCE” exercise strengthens emergency management skills

Photo By Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona | Airmen assigned to the 42d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conduct simulated decontamination procedures while wearing protective equipment during the MAXFORCE exercise at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Jan. 15, 2026. The base-wide exercise evaluated emergency response and medical readiness capabilities in a hazardous environment scenario. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Mikayla Cardona | Airmen assigned to the 42d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron conduct simulated...... read more read more

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – Maxwell Air Force Base participated in "MAXFORCE," from January 13-15, 2026. Aquarterly large-scale readiness exercise designed to test the installation’s emergency response capabilities and anti-terrorism procedures.

The exercise, which simulates a variety of high-pressure scenarios ranging from natural disasters to active security threats, serves as a critical evaluation tool for the wing’s ability to protect personnel and assets. This iteration of MAXFORCE simulated an anti-terrorism scenario involving a suspect plotting an attack on installation facilities.

"We throw a bunch of different objectives for emergency management purposes and observe how we respond to emergencies," said Nick McWilliams, 42d ABW exercise director. "Today, it’s a suspect that's been recruited by an extremist group that is suspected to be plotting an attack at some of the buildings on our installation."

Throughout the exercise the base transitioned through various Force Protection Condition measures, forcing units to implement single points of entry, establish cordons and practice shelter-in-place drills. McWilliams emphasized that these exercises are vital for cultivating a "warfighter mindset," ensuring that every Airman regardless of career field, is prepared to react instinctively during a crisis.

"If you're always in your comfort zone, you'll never be prepared," McWilliams said. "Inspections, evaluations and exercises help you be ready for a real-world situation. Readiness doesn't just happen."

The exercise involved a total force effort, including Maxwell Fire Department’s incident command, MaxwellMedical Group’s decontamination protocols and Command Post’s installation-wide communication networks.

By practicing in a controlledenvironment, Maxwell personnel are able to identify gaps in response times and equipment, ensuring Airmenremain a lethal and ready force capable of supporting the mission both at home and in deployed environments.