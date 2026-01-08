121st Air Refueling Wing welcomes new senior enlisted leader

Photo By Airman Samir Harris | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Hancock assumes authority of the 121st Air Refueling Wing as the new Wing Command Chief during an Assumption of Authority Ceremony at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2026. Hancock assumed authority from the previous Wing Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Michael D. Dumas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman Samir Harris) see less | View Image Page

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio. The Ohio National Guard’s 121st Air Refueling Wing formally welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Hancock as their new wing command chief master sergeant at a change of authority ceremony here on Jan. 11.

Hancock assumed authority from Chief Master Sgt. Michael Dumas, who served as the wing’s senior enlisted leader since January 2023.

Col. Andrew Powers, 121st ARW Commander, was grateful to Dumas for being his wingman over the last three years, helping him build bridges both within the wing and across the Air National Guard.

“Every so often, a special leader comes along - one who genuinely cares down to the deepest fiber of their being for their people. One who is quick to sacrifice for and emphatically support others, one who freely gives of their physical and emotional self, as well as materially, to those around them,” said Powers. “In my 30 years of service, which has taken me around the United States and the world, I've known only a handful, and one of them is Chief Master Sgt. Michael Dumas”

“To the chiefs, first sergeants and Airmen of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, thank you for trusting me and allowing me to serve as your wing command chief. It's been an absolute honor to lead in this capacity. Over the past three years, I've been continually impressed. Not just by your individual excellence, but by who you are as a team. You're not simply incredible people, you’re an incredible force, capable of anything,” said Dumas.

During Dumas’ tenure, the wing was named the top KC-135 flying wing in the Air National Guard by flying hours and was selected for the NGAUS Distinguished Flying Unit Award.

“You have participated in every major deployment and large-scale exercise, consistently earning praise for your performance. No matter the mission, no matter the location, this wing delivers,” said Dumas. I could go on forever, but what matters most is that you do this every day with professionalism, grit, and humility. I could not be prouder of you.”

Dumas continues his service in his new position as the superintendent of the Administrative Division in the National Guard Bureau's Office of Complex Investigations.

Hancock, a total force Airman who split his 23 years of service between active duty and the Air National Guard, served in the defender community, with his last position being the senior enlisted leader of the 121st Security Forces Squadron. He has a bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA in human resource management from the Ohio State University.

“He's primed to be highly effective in elevating our professional and personal development efforts for our wing’s Airmen,” said Powers. “He's a lead from the front type of person who is not afraid to jump in and get his hands and boots dirty executing the mission. He's clearly demonstrated outstanding character, strong intellect, superior decision-making, and empathy, all essential attributes of a successful leader and mentor.”

Hancock said, “My experience operating in contested joint environments, on humanitarian missions and domestic response operations, both here at home and across the globe, taught me that mission success is never a solo effort. It is built by prepared leaders and empowered teams.”

In his new role, he said he carries four guiding principles:

We must possess a warfighter’s mindset.

We must have empowered teams.

We must be transformational leaders who our Airmen deserve, rather than task managers.

We must be connected.

Powers charged the new senior enlisted leader to remember that our Airmen are our most precious resource,to invest in them wholeheartedly, and to respect and listen to them. “Keep your eye on the mission ahead, but, even more importantly, keep your focus on the people who make the mission happen. We continue to find ourselves in a rapidly changing and risk-filled world today. The challenges we face in a future conflict, assuring and defending allies and partners, protecting the global order, and deterring or defeating a highly capable peer adversary all rely on Airpower.”

The ceremony concluded with a promise from Hancock, “ As we move forward together, my promise is simple: I will serve you accordingly. I will lead with purpose, and I will work every day to ensure the wing remains ready to fuel the fight anytime, anywhere, and for anything the nation asks of us.”