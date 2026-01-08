SkillBridge Spotlight Series: 10 Questions with Sgt. 1st Class Michael T. Hodges

Photo By YOHAN AN | Sgt. 1st Class Michael T. Hodges, a SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED) in the Resource Management Office, poses for a photo at his workstation area while supporting FED’s financial and business operations during his internship on January 9, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Hodges said he chose USACE FED because the organization offers a unique opportunity to apply his background in business, logistics and leadership within a mission driven, team oriented environment. (U.S. Army photo by Yohan An) see less | View Image Page

Photo By YOHAN AN | Sgt. 1st Class Michael T. Hodges, a SkillBridge intern at the U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more

USAG HUMPHREYS, South Korea – As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District’s (FED) continued commitment to supporting transitioning service members, the district proudly hosts SkillBridge interns across a wide range of mission‑critical functions — including engineering, construction, workforce management, and resource management.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael T. Hodges is one of the newest SkillBridge interns supporting FED, currently working within the Resource Management Office. With a background in computer science, business administration, and logistics, Hodges is using the program to gain hands‑on civilian experience while exploring long‑term career opportunities within USACE.

Originally from Ozark, Missouri, Hodges brings both technical and leadership experience to the district and is using his internship to better understand how business, logistics, and engineering integrate to support FED’s mission.

“This internship has helped me see how all the different parts of the organization come together,” Hodges said. “It’s given me a broader perspective and strengthened my desire to continue serving as part of the Far East District team.”

Meet Sgt. 1st Class Hodges Can you tell us about your background and what led you to join the military? HODGES: I hold an associate degree in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a connection in logistics. I joined the military because I wanted to serve my country, challenge myself personally and professionally, and apply my skills in a way that contributes to a mission greater than myself. The military gave me opportunities to grow as a leader, work in team environments, and make a meaningful impact through service.

What is one lesson from your time in service that you will carry with you into civilian life? HODGES: Discipline and adaptability. Staying disciplined helps maintain consistency, while adaptability allows you to embrace change. Together, they prepare you to lead and contribute in any environment.

Why did you choose to participate in the SkillBridge program, and how did you find this opportunity? HODGES: I chose SkillBridge to gain practical experience in my desired career field and prepare for civilian employment. Transition Assistance Program coordinators at Camp Humphreys introduced me to the opportunity and helped me see it as a great pathway to apply my skills, expand my knowledge, and build a foundation for future growth.

What drew you to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or this particular role for your internship? HODGES: USACE offers a unique combination of business, logistics, and engineering in one organization. That environment allows me to develop a diverse skill set while supporting a meaningful mission.

What has your experience been like working for FED? HODGES: It’s been extremely positive. Everyone has been welcoming, approachable, and willing to share their knowledge. I’ve gained valuable insights into how the organization operates. Lt. Col. Howell, the deputy commander, has been an outstanding advocate for the program and plays a big role in its success here.

How does your current role in the internship align with your long-term goals? HODGES: Working in the Resource Management Office directly supports my goal of continuing with the Far East District. I’m gaining experience in areas critical to the mission and strengthening my ability to contribute effectively to FED’s projects.

What advice would you give to those who want to participate in the SkillBridge program? HODGES: Approach it with clear goals and an open mind. Identify the field you want to pursue and seek opportunities that give you relevant, hands‑on experience.

What’s been the most challenging part of transitioning from military to civilian work? HODGES: Adjusting to the differences in culture and operational focus. Learning how civilian project management blends with military culture has been a shift, but a valuable one.

What has been the most rewarding part of transitioning from military to civilian work? HODGES: Broadening my skills and continuing to make meaningful contributions — whether through business, leadership, or public service.

Have your goals or vision for the future changed since starting this internship? If so, how? HODGES: Yes. Initially, I was focused on logistics and business operations, but exposure to other departments expanded my perspective. Now my goal is to pursue a career within the Far East District so I can continue making a positive impact on the mission and the people I work with.

About FED’s Role in SkillBridge The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District proudly supports transitioning service members by offering SkillBridge internships across a variety of mission areas. By integrating interns into operational teams, providing mentorship, and exposing them to the civilian federal workforce, FED helps bridge the gap between military service and long‑term civilian careers.

For more information about USACE FED or the SkillBridge Program, check out the links below: