Soldiers completing 91J training at Fort McCoy complete small diesel engine training event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students and staff with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students and staff with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course complete hands-on training Jan. 9, 2026, at Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, Wis. 91J (“Ninety-One Juliet”) is a U.S. Army military occupational specialty for Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer. Soldiers in this MOS are trained to perform maintenance, service, and repair on quartermaster gear and chemical equipment, including things like mobile water purification systems, laundry systems, heaters, decontamination units, and other special-purpose equipment. The coursework emphasizes reading technical manuals, using tools safely, and learning to troubleshoot and fix these types of systems. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Seven students with the 91J10 Quartermaster and Chemical Equipment Repairer Course at Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance at Fort McCoy held some specific hands-on training Jan. 9 to learn more about the Yanmar L70 diesel engine.



“These are the single-cylinder diesel engines,” said Sgt. 1st Class Paul Hendrickson, course manager and instructor. “They are primarily used in equipment like BTU heaters as well as the engine-powered raw water pumps for the Reverse Osmosis Water Purification Unit as well.”



Hendrickson said during the training they were learning a familiarization about the engine itself.



“Right now the reason they are disassembling (the engine) is so that way we can actually show them how an engine works,” Hendrickson said. “We can show them what the camshaft is, what the crankshaft is, what a piston looks like, how a piston goes in, what the fuel injectors look like, and how to set and time everything with the engine to make it run smooth.”



Hendrickson said it’s a perfect example of hands-on training, which RTS-Maintenance is known for in training hundreds of Soldiers every year from active duty, Guard, and Reserve.



For this session of the course, seven Soldiers were participating. Students include Sgt. Melvin Velaau with 8-229th Aviation Regiment at Fort Knox, Ky.; Spc. John Jessop with the 277th Aviation Support Battalion at Fort Drum, N.Y.; Spc. Hunt Gibson with India Company, 230th Brigade Support Battalion of the North Carolina National Guard; Spc. Chandler Petrimoulx with 210th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Polk, La.; Spc. Joshua Anderson with 834th Aviation Support Battalion of the Minnesota National Guard at Arden Hills; Spc. Joshua Ortiz with the 288th Quartermaster Company in Victoria, Texas; and Sgt. Richard Ubaldo with the 302nd Quartermaster Company in Guam.



Instructors for this course session were Hendrickson and Staff Sgt. Aaron Devries of the 13th Battalion, 100th Regiment, who served as a guest instructor.



Devries said teaching students in training like this with hands-on application is the best.



“I like being able to teach the students and passing on life knowledge and life experienceas well as Army experience,” Devries said. “We all go through something different, so it’s really valuable to talk to everybodyand see what they know and what they don’t know and what they can learn from that as well.”



According to the Army, the Yanmar L70 diesel engine is a reliable, compact, and efficient engine widely used in various industrial applications, known for its durability and performance. It’s a single-cylinder, air-cooled, direct injection diesel engine. This design helps in achieving high efficiency and low emissions, making it suitable for various applications.



The engine typically delivers a power output of around 6.5 to 7.5 horsepower, depending on the specific model and configuration, specifications show. This makes it ideal for light to medium-duty applications. The L70 engine also provides a robust torque output, which is essential for applications requiring consistent power delivery, such as in construction equipment and generators.



Throughout the course, the 91J students will also have lots of other hand-on training opportunities, Hendrickson said.



RTS-Maintenance trains thousands of Soldiers every year in the Army’s 91-series MOS and the 89B MOS. Some of the courses taught there, in addition to the 91J10 course, include the 91B10 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic Course, 91L10 Construction Equipment Repairer Course, Unit Armorer Course, 89A10 Ammunition Stock Control and Accounting Specialist Course, 89B10 Ammunition Specialist, 89B30 Ammunition Specialist Advanced Leader Course, and 89B40 Ammunition Specialist Senior Leader Course.



Also, the unit aligns under the 3rd Brigade (Ordnance), 94th Division of the 80th Training Command, and is centrally located in the cantonment area with an entire complex to hold training.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at\[https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\]\(https://home\.army\.mil/mccoy\)\, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy\,” on Flickr at \[https://www\.flickr\.com/photos/fortmccoywi\]\(https://www\.flickr\.com/photos/fortmccoywi\)\, and on X \(formerly Twitter\) by searching “usagmccoy\.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”