    Coast Guard closes Grays Reef Passage on Lake Michigan

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Mr. Justin Bravatto
    906-635-3299/SOOTFC@USCG.MIL

    SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Per 33 CFR 165.901, Captain of the Port Northern Great Lakes is scheduled to close Grays Reef Passage, on Lake Michigan, effective on Thursday at 4 p.m.

    The Coast Guard would like to remind all recreational ice users to plan their activity carefully, use caution on the ice, and stay away from shipping channels.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Vessel Traffic Service St. Marys River at 906-635-3299 or via email at SOOTFC@USCG.MIL.

    Sault Ste. Marie, VTS, Lake Michigan, Grays Reef Passage, Closure

