Anticipating the Future Fight: Project Overmatch Prioritizes Training and Self-Sufficiency

When Project Overmatch was first established in Oct. 2020 with a letter from then-Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday, the goal was to leverage technology to let commanders make rapid decisions and make communications more resilient in any contested environment.

Now, more than five years later, the Project Overmatch team is providing mission critical capabilities that enable Fleet operations around the globe. Currently, more than 80 ships are deploying with Overmatch-provided capabilities. This Navy initiative is revolutionizing how capability is delivered to the Fleet to bring next-generation technology right to Sailors’ fingertips. Its team members span coast-to-coast, with an office at the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters in San Diego and headed by Vice Adm. Seiko Okano, direct reporting program manager of Project Overmatch, in Washington, D.C.

Even as Project Overmatch fields more capabilities to the fleet, the program’s unique and novel approach can create a steeper learning curve than what Sailors might be used to. Where traditional acquisition timelines can take four to six years to deliver a capability or system—too slow in the current environment—they also come with comprehensive, methodical training and sustainment plans. In contrast, Project Overmatch systems are developed and deployed much faster to meet emergent needs, with updates continuously pushed out to users – like the way applications are updated on modern smartphones.

“It’s important for the end user to understand that Project Overmatch is not another material solution to provide to the fleet,” said Cmdr. Rebecca Adams, fielding lead for Project Overmatch. “Project Overmatch is a process by which critical technologies are rapidly produced and provided to the fleet to avoid the delays of the typical lengthy acquisition cycle.” Project Overmatch was conceptualized to provide systems, capabilities and initial training that enables crews to communicate, command, control and operate in communications-degraded environments on a timeline that puts us ahead of the expected fight, instead of behind it.

But that doesn’t mean that Overmatch fields a capability and just walks away. Training and maintenance procedures for Overmatch systems adapt as the capabilities themselves adapt to changing needs. The fielding team provides hands-on and virtual training options, and self-paced training modules are available online via the Catalog of Navy Training Courses (CANTRAC).

“Because the products fielded by Project Overmatch are going to ships ahead of the typical acquisition cycle, certain risks are introduced. One of these risks is the lack of robust training, which forces NAVWAR and the fleet to operate in different ways,” said Adams. “As a Navy, we need to accept that getting technology-forward solutions to the Fleet will require accepting more risk than has been typical for new systems. We need Sailors to become used to our capabilities now, so they can utilize them in a future fight with little issue. We know that Sailors in the Fleet are able to meet that challenge and we’re here to support them."

Adams and her team have trained 590 Sailors on five different Overmatch systems and developed eight instruction courses in 2025 alone, with more planned. They have worked with 20 ships this year to install and train crews on capabilities that enable resilient communications, increased battlespace awareness and AI-supported warfighting. With a variety of training options like online modules or large-scale exercise events or distance support, the Overmatch training team is focused on developing Sailor self-sufficiency.

“We have absolute faith in the flexibility and creativity of the Sailors in the Fleet to take the tools we’re providing, master them and apply them during operations today. The future fight will require adaptation at speeds that the legacy acquisition and fielding system can’t keep up with,” said Adams. “In a conflict, ships will need to update their systems in stride or put themselves at risk.We need to transition to that mindset nowto be ready to fight tonight.”

To get into contact with the training team for more information or scheduling opportunities, please email them at mailto:OvermatchTraining@us.navy.mil or call them at (619) 524-2116.

About Project Overmatch:

Project Overmatch enables kinetic and non-kinetic fires and effects in contested environments by operationalizing cutting edge capabilities through a digital ecosystem delivered through resilient command, control, and communications systems to an integrated, all-domain Fleet and asymmetric hedge forces. As the Navy’s contribution to Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, Overmatch is teaming with the Joint Force and allied and coalition partners to provide resilient communications and decision advantage.