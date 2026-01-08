Lt. Col. Cindy N. Storoy Assumes Command of 433rd Mission Support Group

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez | Col. Jeffrey C. Douglas, IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Cindy N. Storoy, 433rd Mission Support Group commander, pose for a photo with the Storoy family during the 433rd MSG assumption of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 10, 2026. Previously, Storoy commanded the 940th Mission Support Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Cindy N. Storoy assumed command of the 433rd Mission Support Group during an assumption of command ceremony Jan. 10, 2026, at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland.

The ceremony, held in front of Reserve Airmen, family members and distinguished guests, marked Storoy’s formal assumption of responsibility for leading the group’s Airmen and overseeing mission support operations across the wing.

Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the critical role the Mission Support Group plays in enabling wing operations.

The 433rd Mission Support Group encompasses Airmen from the 433rd Mission Support Group staff, 433rd Force Support Squadron, 433rd Civil Engineer Squadron, 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, 433rd Security Forces Squadron, 26th Aerial Port Squadron, and the 74th Aerial Port Squadron.

“Everything I have read and seen about Lt. Col. Storoy tells me she will make us proud,” said Jeffrey. “The Mission Support Group is the foundation of this wing, and without you, we cannot execute the mission. Taking care of our people is how we remain ready.”

Throughout her career, Storoy has held leadership positions in all the Air Force components: active duty, Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard at wing, numbered Air Force and headquarters levels.

During the ceremony, Storoy accepted the 433rd Mission Support Group guidon from Jeffrey, signifying her assumption of command.

In her remarks, Storoy expressed gratitude to leadership, family, friends and the Airmen of the 433rd MSG, emphasizing the importance of readiness and caring for people.

“You are the most important weapons system we have,” Storoy said. “Take care of yourselves — physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually — so you can show up the way the Air Force needs you to. You already have my commitment to take care of you.”

While addressing the 433rd MSG Airmen she discussed her commander’s priorities are Real, Relevant, Ready. Storoy outlined her leadership focus on maintaining open communication, encouraging Airmen not to “suffer in silence” and to remain prepared to support the Air Force Reserve mission anytime, anywhere.