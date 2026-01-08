Army leaders chart path to transform, sustain OIB

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- Army Materiel Command brought together leaders from the Organic Industrial Base and the broader sustainment and acquisition communities Jan. 13–15 to ensure the OIB remains viable and ready to meet the demands of future conflict.

“We are at a pivotal moment for the Army's OIB,” said Lt. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, AMC deputy commanding general, during opening comments for the OIB Site Investment Conference. “Never have I seen so much focus and attention on the Army's OIB, all for the right reasons, and right now we have a real window of opportunity.”

Following a comprehensive assessment in Fall 2025, AMC identified opportunities and challenges across the 23 depots, arsenals and ammunition plants that comprise the OIB. The command established an OIB Integration Cell, located in the Pentagon, to better align long‑term OIB planning with Army strategic objectives, and the OIB Operations Center at AMC headquarters, designed to synchronize and accelerate OIB modernization.

“The OIB is the engine that drives Army readiness and AMC is moving out to ensure its long‑term viability,” Lawrence said. “We can't do this alone. We have to engage with our Army partners and private industry to make sure the OIB remains viable for generations. You have the opportunity to create generational change in how the OIB operates, how it partners, and how it helps the Army deliver ready combat formations.”

The conference focused on the development of a holistic implementation strategy that will inform senior leaders on two critical lines of effort in response to the assessment's findings: workload distribution across OIB sites and opportunities for private‑sector investment to drive revenue and offset long‑term costs.

Col. Brett Ayvazian, who has been tasked to lead the OIB Operations Center, chaired the conference and briefed attendees on the importance of developing a common understanding on the current state of the OIB to shape future decisions.

“We are here to discuss how we execute workload and set policy to continue to ensure the viability of this national treasure,” Ayvazian said. “We’ve pulled together everyone that touches the OIB to provide enterprise solutions.”

The conference highlighted ongoing modernization efforts underway across the OIB. Col. James Crocker, military deputy to AMC’s supply chain management division, briefed the SkyFoundry initiative, which is expanding the Army’s ability to manufacture small Unmanned Aerial Systems and components as industry ramps up production.

“This is an investment in a capability, but it is not limited to drone production,” Crocker said. “As industry and the supply chain catches up, we can use this same innovation to start producing the next thing the Soldier needs.”

A recurring theme throughout the conference was the need for additional partnerships with private industry. Lawrence and other speakers encouraged attendees to think beyond traditional models and explore new approaches.

“The bottom line is the timing of this is critical,” said Liz Miranda, AMC deputy to the commanding general, during closing comments. “We need to have a good plan that will transform our OIB into the capabilities our Army needs going forward. You all are bringing those solutions and helping us move forward.”