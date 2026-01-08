Carderock Team Fabricated Golden Fleet Models Showcased at SNA

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Story by Kelley Stirling and Ian McConnaughey

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    By NSWC Carderock Division Public Affairs

    ARLINGTON, Va.–In December, President Donald Trump announced a new battleship as the part of the Navy’s Golden Fleet initiative.

    Secretary of the Navy John Phelan spoke at the Surface Navy Association National Symposium in Arlington on Jan. 13 about the importance of modernizing the surface fleet. During the event, Phelan discussed the future battleship and future frigate, both of which were represented by models prominently on display.

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division created the models. Earlier in 2025, a six-man team from Carderock’s Fabrication and Technical Support Division (Code 621) and Future Concepts and Design Integration Division (Code 82) fabricated four 1/250th scale surface ship models. Working at the urgent request of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the team used additive manufacturing to complete the project in eight calendar days.

    Christopher Miller, Executive Director of NAVSEA, and Thomas Perotti, Executive Director, Naval Sea Systems Command, Engineering and Logistics (SEA 05), and Acting Executive Director Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers, visited Carderock on Aug. 28, 2025, to recognize this team. Honorees included Matt Guttman, Josh Crum, Adam Smith, Alexis Colon, Tim Lewis and Grant Dixon.

