Army Reserve Expands Partnership with Sourcewell Through 10-Year Renewable IGSA

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate personnel pose with U.S. Army and Sourcewell representatives commemorating the signing of a 10-year renewable Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) at the Pentagon on January 7, 2026. The new IGSA provides the Army Reserve with a streamlined mechanism for Facility Sustainment and Repairs, Minor Construction, Supplies, Equipment, and Government Furnished Property. Photo courtesy of Sourcewell. see less | View Image Page

Building on the success of the U.S. Army Reserve’s first-ever Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) at 63rd Readiness Division (RD), Mountain View, California headquarters, the Army Reserve has signed a new 10-year renewable enterprise-wide IGSA with Sourcewell, a Minnesota local unit of government. This landmark agreement significantly expands the scope of the original partnership—transitioning from a regional initiative to a comprehensive support framework that serves the entire Army Reserve enterprise.

The new IGSA provides a streamlined mechanism for Facility Sustainment and Repairs, Minor Construction, Supplies, Equipment, and Government Furnished Property. By leveraging Sourcewell’s network, the Army Reserve can accelerate procurement timelines, reduce administrative burdens, and ensure mission-critical requirements are met with greater speed and efficiency.

The Army Reserve’s first IGSA signed by the 63rd RD demonstrated the power of intergovernmental collaboration. That initial agreement enabled the 63d RD to support more than 100 locations across seven states while cutting through traditional procurement delays and improving readiness across its footprint.

“The success of that effort paved the way for this new enterprise-level partnership,” explained Laura Pirtle, Services Branch Chief, Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate (ARIMD). “With the expanded IGSA, every Army Reserve command now has access to the same acquisition pathways that proved effective at the regional level. This includes the ability to rapidly obtain critical goods and services, tap into pre-approved contractors, and leverage procurement expertise to support both day-to-day operations and long-term infrastructure needs."

“This agreement marks a major milestone in the Army Reserve’s effort to utilize new and innovative methods of procurement to support our facilities,” added Colonel Martin Naranjo, Director, ARIMD. “By establishing this agreement with a proven, cost effective, and mission focused partner like Sourcewell, the Army Reserve is strengthening its ability to maintain ready facilities, support Soldiers, and sustain operations across the nation.”

“It is an honor to work with the Army Reserve as we expand our partnership from regional collaboration with the 63rd RD to an enterprise-wide agreement with the entire Army Reserve,” said Dr. Chad Coauette, Sourcewell Chief Executive Officer. “The Army Reserve plays a vital role in our nation’s combat readiness, and we look forward to serving and supporting the success of their mission.”

The Army Reserve’s partnership with Sourcewell continues to set the standard for innovative government-to-government collaboration—ensuring that Soldiers and units remain mission-ready today and for years to come.

(Released by LTC Xeriqua Garfinkel)