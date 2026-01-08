Your safety, your comfort, your choice: Requesting chaperones at military hospitals and clinics

Courtesy Photo | Chaperones (or “standbys”) serve as an unbiased third party to any exam or clinical visit between you and your provider. They’re a safeguard for both patients and staff. They can help you and your provider feel at ease, especially during sensitive exams. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Chaperones (or “standbys”) serve as an unbiased third party to any exam or...... read more read more

When you get care at a military hospital or clinic, your safety, comfort, and privacy are top priorities. The Defense Health Agency recently published its chaperone policy across all military hospitals and clinics worldwide. You can request a chaperone for any physical exam or medical or dental visit. Your provider may also request a chaperone for these appointments.

“Having chaperones available is a crucial part of patient-centered care,” said Dr. Paul Cordts, DHA Deputy Assistant Director, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer. “Chaperones can help protect both patients and health care staff.”

What do chaperones do? Chaperones (or “standbys”) serve as an unbiased third party to any exam or clinical visit between you and your provider. They’re a safeguard for both patients and staff. They can help you and your provider feel at ease, especially during sensitive exams.

These chaperones are members of the clinical team who are discreet and protect privacy. They’ll immediately report any suspected inappropriate conduct.

You have the right to request a chaperone at any time before or during an appointment or exam. If you request a chaperone when scheduling an appointment, staff can add a note that you’ve asked for a chaperone. Staff will make a reasonable effort to provide a chaperone of the preferred sex if you or your provider request it. If a chaperone of the preferred sex is requested and not immediately available, you’ll be assisted in rescheduling at a time when one is available.

Health care staff must offer you a chaperone before performing a sensitive exam. (Note: There may be exceptions for emergency situations.) You can decline a chaperone, but health care staff may also decline to perform a sensitive exam (e.g., examination, treatment or procedure of the genitalia, rectum, or female breasts, or forensic health care examinations) in nonemergency situations if there is no chaperone present. To learn more about potentially sensitive exams, you can read the policy.

You can request a chaperone by talking to your provider or other hospital or clinic staff. You don’t have to explain why you’re making the request.

Who can serve as a chaperone? The following staff members may serve as chaperones: · Physicians, dentists · Physician assistants, psychologists, social workers · Nurses · Medics, corpsmen · Technicians, paraprofessionals · Medical support assistants, or MSAs · Residents, students with a formal training agreement · Military hospital or clinic volunteers

Note: Sexual assault response coordinators, victim advocates, or family advocacy personnel may accompany you for health care associated with interpersonal violence. They can accompany you if you request their presence. But they can’t serve as a chaperone.

What are my other patient rights? You may notice signs or posters in your military hospital or clinic that explain your right to a chaperone. Want to learn more about your rights? Visit TRICARE Rights and Responsibilities.

How can I get support if I have questions? Do you have more questions about the chaperone policy? Or, do you have concerns about the care you received at a military hospital or clinic?

Patient advocates can help. They’re representatives who can help with your concerns or questions about services at a military hospital or clinic. They can:

Listen to your concerns

Address complaints about health care services you received

Explain military hospital or clinic policies

Mediate concerns between you and your provider

Are you looking for a patient advocate near you? Check out Find a Military Hospital or Clinic. Each facility has its patient advocate information listed on its website.

This system-wide chaperone policy is just one part of DHA’s broader commitment to protect all patients and maintain the highest standards of professionalism. Visit DHA Chaperone Policy to learn more about how this policy can help you and your family members feel safe and at ease in military hospitals and clinics.