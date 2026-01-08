Coast Guard Cutter Alert returns home after interdicting more than $18.4M in narcotics during 45-day patrol

Courtesy Photo | A Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC 630) small boat crew interdicts a go-fast style vessel trafficking illegal narcotics in the Windward Passage, Dec. 6, 2025. Alert's crew seized 2,250 pounds of cocaine valued at $18.4 million, seven pounds of marijuana valued at $7,000 and an illegal firearm, later transferring the narcotics, firearm and four suspected drug smugglers aboard to the Bahamas government for prosecution. (U.S. Coast Guard photo) see less | View Image Page

Cape Canaveral, Fla.—The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Alert (WMEC 630) returned to their home port in Cape Canaveral, Thursday, following a 45-day counter-drug patrol in the Windward Passage, Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

While underway in the Coast Guard Southeast District area of responsibility, Alert’s crew interdicted a go-fast style vessel trafficking illegal narcotics in the Windward Passage. The crew seized 2,250 pounds of cocaine valued at $18.4 million, seven pounds of marijuana valued at $7,000 and an illegal firearm. The four suspected smugglers on board, narcotics and firearm were transferred to the Bahamas government for prosecution.

"I am immensely proud of my crew's unwavering dedication," said Cmdr. Mario Gil, commanding officer of Alert. "Time spent away from family and missed holidays represents a significant sacrifice, which makes their commitment to combating narco-terrorism and protecting our nation’s borders from illicit drugs all the more commendable, as demonstrated by the extraordinary success of this patrol.”

In the region, Alert’s crew also patrolled in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry while underway in the Coast Guard Southeast District area of responsibility. Crew member presence in the vicinity of Haiti served to deter unsafe and illegal migration.

While transiting the Panama Canal, the crew had the distinct honor of hosting Ambassador Kevin Marino Cabrera, U.S. Ambassador to Panama, aboard the cutter for a tour of the ship, discussions about current operations and a Miami-inspired lunch prepared by Alert’s culinary specialists.

The crew also supported U.S. – Panama relations by hosting eight members from Panama’s National Aeronaval Service (SENAN) and Joint Maritime Force – Panama for joint training and a professional exchange of counter-narcotics best practices. Crew members conducted multiple joint pursuit-style, simulated interdictions with vessels and forces from SENAN. This training provided continued support of the Salas-Becker Complementary Agreement of 2002, which created a framework for U.S.–Panama bilateral cooperation to counter illicit drug trafficking by sea and air.

During a port-of-call visit to Golfito, Costa Rica, Alert’s crew welcomed representatives from the Costa Rican Coast Guard aboard for a tour of the ship and an embarked MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron, based in Jacksonville. The visit fostered joint nation inoperability and strengthened international counter-drug efforts in the region.

While at sea in the Coast Guard Southwest District area of responsibility, the crew conducted boardings to verify and enforce international law at sea in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

In addition, Alert crew members earned the title of shellback after crossing the equator, a title few sailors earn during a career.

Detecting and interdicting narco-terrorism on the high seas involves significant interagency and international coordination. U.S. Southern Command’s JIATF-S, based in Key West, Florida, detects and monitors both aerial and maritime transit of illegal drugs. Once interdiction becomes imminent, the law enforcement phase of the operation begins, and control of the operation shifts to the U.S. Coast Guard throughout the interdiction and apprehension. Interdictions in the Caribbean Sea are performed by members of the U.S. Coast Guard under the authority and control of CGD-SE, headquartered in Miami. Interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean are performed by members of the U.S. Coast Guard under the authority and control of the CGD-SW, headquartered in Alameda, California.

OVS is the Department of Homeland Security-led operation comprised of federal, state and local partners responsible for preventing and responding to maritime migration. OVS, previously known as Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast, was established in 2003 and is comprised of more than 50 federal, state and local agencies.

Alert is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Cape Canaveral. The cutter’s primary missions are counter-narcotics operations, alien interdiction, living marine resources protection, and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the western hemisphere.

Based in Portsmouth, VA, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area is responsible for all Coast Guard missions east of the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian gulf, spanning five districts and 40 states. It oversees a wide range of operations, including counterdrug and alien migrant interdictions, enforcement of federal fishery laws, and search and rescue operations in support of Coast Guard missions throughout the Western Hemisphere. In addition to surge operations, Atlantic Area is a force provider of surface and air assets to the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific to combat transnational organized crime and illicit maritime activity.

