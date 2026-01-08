433rd AW Leaders, Air Force Cross Recipient Recognize Readiness and Excellence

Photo By Marcus Robins | 433rd Airlift Wing leadership, annual award winners, and the keynote speaker for the wing’s 15th Annual Awards Banquet pose for a group photo following the event at the Courtyard Marriott Mission Ballroom in San Antonio, TX Jan. 10, 2026. The event served to recognize the unit’s top performers for 2025, fostering a culture of excellence and celebrating mission accomplishment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Marcus Robins) see less | View Image Page

The 433rd Airlift Wing celebrated its 15th Annual Awards Banquet Jan. 10, at the Courtyard Marriott’s Mission Ballroom.

Prior to the awards banquet, the Medallion Ceremony kicked off the event with a medal presentation for all quarterly award winners and annual award nominees. Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, along with Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk, 433rd AW command chief, presented the medals.

“Thank you, Alamo Wing. It has been an honor that I cannot describe,” said Jeffrey. “From operations, maintenance, and medical to mission support and wing staff… All of you have come together and truly delivered for Fourth Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. It’s not me, it’s each and every one of you doing the mission of our nation.”

This year’s guest speaker was retired Chief Master Sgt. Robert Gutierrez Jr., a highly decorated United States Air Force combat controller and Air Force Cross recipient. Gutierrez shared reflections on leadership, resilience, and emphasized the responsibility of all Airmen in setting the standard for excellence.

“You are Citizen Airmen. You live two lives, but you hold one standard,” said Gutierrez. “From the flightline to the banner, when the ball comes, there’s no warmup. There’s no test drive, you’re either ready or you’re not. And year after year, the 433rd proves the answer is yes, you are ready.”

Gutierrez shared intimate details about his Air Force journey, including his experiences after being severely wounded in combat. He also talked about his perspective on leadership and the importance of accountability at every level.

“Leadership is about ownership, choosing excellence when no one else is watching. That kind of leadership wins wars and keeps people alive,” said Gutierrez.

In his closing remarks, Jeffrey thanked Gutierrez for his service and expressed appreciation to the wing for its continued excellence.

“We have a true Air Force and American hero joining us tonight,” said Jeffrey. “Thank you, Chief Gutierrez, for everything you have done and continue to do. To the Alamo Wing, your commitment, professionalism and teamwork are what make this mission succeed day in and day out.”

The 2025 433rd AW Annual Award winners are: