433rd AW Leaders, Air Force Cross Recipient Recognize Readiness and Excellence

    Photo By Marcus Robins

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Adriana Barrientos 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    The 433rd Airlift Wing celebrated its 15th Annual Awards Banquet Jan. 10, at the Courtyard Marriott’s Mission Ballroom.

    Prior to the awards banquet, the Medallion Ceremony kicked off the event with a medal presentation for all quarterly award winners and annual award nominees. Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, along with Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Birk, 433rd AW command chief, presented the medals.

    “Thank you, Alamo Wing. It has been an honor that I cannot describe,” said Jeffrey. “From operations, maintenance, and medical to mission support and wing staff… All of you have come together and truly delivered for Fourth Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. It’s not me, it’s each and every one of you doing the mission of our nation.”

    This year’s guest speaker was retired Chief Master Sgt. Robert Gutierrez Jr., a highly decorated United States Air Force combat controller and Air Force Cross recipient. Gutierrez shared reflections on leadership, resilience, and emphasized the responsibility of all Airmen in setting the standard for excellence.

    “You are Citizen Airmen. You live two lives, but you hold one standard,” said Gutierrez. “From the flightline to the banner, when the ball comes, there’s no warmup. There’s no test drive, you’re either ready or you’re not. And year after year, the 433rd proves the answer is yes, you are ready.”

    Gutierrez shared intimate details about his Air Force journey, including his experiences after being severely wounded in combat. He also talked about his perspective on leadership and the importance of accountability at every level.

    “Leadership is about ownership, choosing excellence when no one else is watching. That kind of leadership wins wars and keeps people alive,” said Gutierrez.

    In his closing remarks, Jeffrey thanked Gutierrez for his service and expressed appreciation to the wing for its continued excellence.

    “We have a true Air Force and American hero joining us tonight,” said Jeffrey. “Thank you, Chief Gutierrez, for everything you have done and continue to do. To the Alamo Wing, your commitment, professionalism and teamwork are what make this mission succeed day in and day out.”

    The 2025 433rd AW Annual Award winners are:

    • Airman Senior Airman Mamadou Diallo 433rd Logistics Readiness Squadron
    • Non-Commissioned Officer Staff Sergeant Nicole Garcia 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    • Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Master Sergeant Jacob Lewis 433rd Wing Staff Agencies
    • First Sergeant Master Sergeant Celina Cordova 68th Airlift Squadron
    • Key Support Liaison Ms. Carrie Corkey 68th Airlift Squadron
    • Company Grade Officer Captain Adrienne Munoz 433rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    • Field Grade Officer Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Wade 433rd Wing Staff Agencies
    • Civilian Category II Mr. Julian Hernandez 433rd Wing Staff Agencies
    • Civilian Category III Mr. Oscar Lamas 733rd Training Squadron
    • Alamo Wing Combat Ready Spirit Award 433rd Medical Group

