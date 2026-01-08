Corps of Engineers Reopens County Road 33 at Lac qui Parle Emergency Spillway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that County Road 33 over the emergency spillway at Lac qui Parle Dam near Watson, Minnesota, will reopen to two-way traffic Friday, Jan. 16.



Construction activities at the spillway are concluding for the winter and are scheduled to resume in May 2026. Two-way traffic will remain in place until construction restarts, at which time traffic will revert to a one-way pattern through the work zone until construction is complete. Traffic plans may change in the spring depending on water levels and the potential need to install temporary flood protection measures.



Phase 1 repairs to approximately 1,300 linear feet of the spillway will resume in May and are expected to be completed by July 2026. Phase 2 construction on the remaining 1,200 linear feet is anticipated to begin in August 2026, with completion expected in October 2027.



Construction was previously delayed due to high water levels, which required the installation of temporary flood protection to reduce the risk of an overtopping event. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we complete these critical repairs to ensure the continued safety and functionality of the Lac qui Parle Dam.



Lac qui Parle Dam is the dividing line between Lac qui Parle and Chippewa counties. It was constructed in 1936-1941 by the Work Progress Administration as part of the overall flood risk control project; however, it is the primary dam of the overall system.Before being transferred to the Corps ofEngineers in 1950, the Minnesota Department of Conservation owned and operated the dam. After 1950, the Corps of Engineers constructed new features to the dam to assist with maintenance and operation of the dam including the addition of a gauging station, installing steel plate bulkheads within the baysand repairing the dam apron.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2026 Date Posted: 01.15.2026 12:13 Story ID: 556267 Location: WATSON, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers Reopens County Road 33 at Lac qui Parle Emergency Spillway, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.