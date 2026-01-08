Kadena Food Pantry: Supporting Airmen when it matters most

Photo By Senior Airman Jamal Berry II | Team leads at the Kadena Food Pantry work together to label, weigh, and sort donations for the Kadena Food Pantry at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. The Kadena Food Pantry is a program founded by the Shogun Rising Four Council, to receive and distribute food and essential household items to service members or civilians in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jamal J. Berry II) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – Stability often draws people to military service; steady pay, secure housing, and a shared sense of purpose. Yet, even in uniform, life can be unpredictable. Deployments, emergencies, and unexpected hardships can challenge that stability. When those moments come, many Kadena Airmen know exactly where to turn: the Kadena Food Pantry.

Run by the Shogun Rising Four Council, the pantry is an Airman-led initiative providing food and essential household items to service members, families, and civilians across Okinawa. What began as a small grassroots effort has grown into the largest free food distribution program run by military members on the island.

In December 2025, 24 volunteers distributed nearly 4,000 pounds of food and supplies, dedicating more than 100 volunteer hours to support over 150 patrons from every branch of service.

“We served 156 patrons in December,” said Airman 1st Class Heather Taylor, 18th Communications Squadron expeditionary communications technician and team leader for the Kadena Food Pantry. “That’s approximately more than 300 people when you include families. We supported Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and even civilians, contractors, and retirees — we serve everyone who needs help.”

With donations pouring in from private organizations, base agencies, and individuals, the pantry rarely runs out of stock. Thanks to new refrigeration and freezer units, the team can now accept perishable donations and extend their reach even further.

“The only thing preventing us from reaching more people is space,” said Taylor . “But Chief Master Sgt. William Cupp, 18th Wing command chief, is already working to find us a larger location.”

In addition to food, the pantry accepts household essentials — everything from cleaning supplies to tissue paper and hygiene items. “Soap, in particular, is always in high demand,” said Kayla Sprinkel, pantry volunteer and team lead. “We restock those shelves constantly and they’re gone as soon as they’re filled.”

The pantry’s success depends not only on enlisted volunteers but also on the support of military spouses and civilian employees who help sustain operations when service members are preoccupied.

“Our civilian volunteers have opened doors for us that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise,” said Master Sgt. John Heaton, pantry team lead. “Civilians allow us to continue operations during the duty day and it’s made a world of a difference for us.”

Now in its third year of operation, the Kadena Food Pantry continues to evolve. Recently, the team moved to Building 859 and adjusted its Thursday hours (4:30–6:30 p.m.) to align with the neighboring base thrift store, making access more convenient for patrons.

For pantry volunteers like Elizabeth Hodge, success isn’t measured in pounds of food, but in people helped.

“We measure our contributions in weight, but we measure success in outreach,” Hodge said. “There’s no rank too high and no family too big. Everyone deserves what they need.”

Whether helping an Airman between pay periods, supporting a family during deployment, or offering relief in times of uncertainty, the Kadena Food Pantry stands as a testament to the Air Force’s core value of “Service Before Self.”

Because at Kadena, even when life becomes unpredictable, one thing remains certain — Airmen take care of their own.