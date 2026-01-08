U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard coordinate to evacuate ill mariner from cable-laying vessel off Guam

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Navy MH-60 Knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 hoists a 60-year-old ill mariner from the 459-foot U.S.-flagged cable-laying ship Decisive on Jan. 13, 2026, about 110 miles off Guam for further transport to Guam for a high level of medical care. U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam watchstanders received the medical evacuation request from the captain of the Decisive at approximately 10:10 a.m. local time on Jan. 12 while the ship was over 400 nautical miles offshore of Guam, outside of hoist-capable aircraft range, and worked to coordinate the medevac. (U.S. Navy photo by HSC-25) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — A U.S. Navy MH-60 knighthawk helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 safely evacuated and transferred an ill mariner from the 459-foot U.S.-flagged cable-laying ship Decisive on Tuesday, thanks to the coordinated efforts of HSC-25 and the watch at U.S. Coast Guard Joint Rescue Sub-Center Guam.

JRSC Guam watchstanders received the medical evacuation request from the captain of the Decisive at approximately 10:10 a.m. local time on Monday. The 60-year-old man, a U.S. national, reported heart attack symptoms. The ship was over 400 nautical miles offshore of Guam, outside of hoist-capable aircraft range.

JRSC Guam watchstanders immediately began responding and coordinated with the vessel to obtain the required medical documentation and quick-response checklist. They established a regular four-hour communication schedule with the Decisive crew and notified HSC-25’s flight surgeon for medical consultation and directed the ship to close the distance toward Guam.

HSC-25 launched the knighthawk crew and successfully hoisted the mariner from the vessel at 11:45 a.m., located about 110 nautical miles offshore, and safely transferred the man to Naval Hospital Guam in stable condition for further care.

“This successful medical evacuation highlights the outstanding partnership between the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and our maritime industry partners in ensuring the safety of life at sea around Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and getting mariners to a higher level of medical care when needed,” said Cmdr. Grant Johnson, the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue mission coordinator.

In recent weeks, JRSC Guam and HSC-25 collaborated on two other medical evacuations: one involving a 27-year-old female with spinal injuries following a fall on Rota, and another for a mariner aboard a foreign-flagged vessel experiencing severe abdominal pain. In each case, rapid coordination and HSC-25’s rotary-wing capability ensured timely transfer to medical facilities on Guam.

