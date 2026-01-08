Garrison Hawai‘i to clear unexploded ordnance at Mākua Military Reservation

Your browser does not support the audio element.

MĀKUA MILITARY RESERVATION, Hawai‘i (January 14, 2026) – U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i will conduct an unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance operation at Mākua Military Reservation (MMR) on January 20, 2026. This work is part of ongoing and planned efforts to support natural resource conservation, cultural resource preservation and keep the area safe. The Army is coordinating closely with natural and cultural resource partners and public safety teams.

What to Expect:

Controlled detonations may be heard in the surrounding community. No public access will be permitted to MMR during the operation. Safety and environmental protection are the Army’s top priorities.

Why It Matters:

Removing UXO ensures safe access for conservation teams protecting native and endangered species. Removing UXO ensures safe access for all cultural access events supported by the U.S. Army Garrison in Hawaii Fire prevention measures will be in place to reduce risks during the operation.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Community Relations office at (808) 787-1528 or email mailto:usag.hawaii.comrel@army.mil.

