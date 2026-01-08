Garrison Hawai‘i to clear unexploded ordnance at Mākua Military Reservation

MĀKUA MILITARY RESERVATION, Hawai‘i (January 14, 2026) – U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i will conduct an unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance operation at Mākua Military Reservation (MMR) on January 20, 2026. This work is part of ongoing and planned efforts to support natural resource conservation, cultural resource preservation and keep the area safe. The Army is coordinating closely with natural and cultural resource partners and public safety teams.
To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Community Relations office at (808) 787-1528 or email mailto:usag.hawaii.comrel@army.mil.
