A Spur Ride Like No Other: 2-17 Continues to Build its Legacy Deployed

Photo By Sgt. Brianna Badder | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Nighthawk, conduct a spur ride on Erbil Air Base, Iraq, April 28, 2025. The spur candidates were tested in a series of physical and team-building events and once they have successfully completed all tasks and challenges over the more than 24-hour event, the candidate earns the right to wear spurs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder) see less | View Image Page

ERBIL AIR BASE, Iraq. – As the United States Army approaches its 250th birthday, the battle between safeguarding tradition and embracing change is taking center-stage. This is especially true for Army Aviation, whose units remain at the forefront of cutting-edge technology while still holding tight to their legacies.

The troopers of 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, (Air Assault) are currently deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve under Task Force Nighthawk.

Trademarked by their Stetson hats and spurs, the Army swapped horses for aircraft a long time ago, but the swagger and pride that accompanies a member of the cavalry remains the same. As Task Force Nighthawk engages in operations and the complex challenges of a combat deployment, its troopers continue to wear its unit history.

On April 29th, 2025, troopers of Task Force Nighthawk strapped on their rucksacks and participated in the squadron’s spur ride. Spc. Carson Brillhart, an AH-64 attack helicopter repairer who recently arrived at the unit, was familiar with the lore of the spur ride and finally ready to take on the challenge.

“Cav units are more unique than any other unit,” said Spc. Brillhart. “Instructors at Advanced Individual Training (AIT) would talk about earning their spurs on a spur ride and how sentimental it was to them.”

Earning spurs and the induction into the Order of the Spur, is a rite of passage for every trooper in a cavalry unit. Despite being deployed, 2-17 ACS ensured newcomers like Spc. Brillhart would not miss out on the formative experience.

The spur ride is a long-standing tradition and event traced to the American Revolution. In modern times, it is utilized to welcome members to a unit, build camaraderie, and embrace the enduring history of the American calvary. Typically, lasting multiple days and filled with physical and mental challenges, the completion of the spur ride is a true testament of resolve and esprit de corps. Participants, more commonly referred to as “Shavetails,” voluntarily take on this challenge with the goal of attaining the coveted silver spurs.

“Earning silver spurs is about becoming a part of the culture and history, not about the individual soldier,” explained Capt. Jarod Mockus, a Task Force Nighthawk AH-64 Apache pilot and assistant operations officer. “Spurs are something you earn and represent an understanding of the overall mission and unit.” Having participated in every spur ride with 2-17 since he arrived at the unit in 2023, and now serves as the event’s coordinator, Mockus highlighted the significance of this year’s specifically.

“This spur ride was especially challenging,” said Mockus. “People were pushed to a physical limit they aren’t usually pushed to due to the elements and environment out here. They were especially challenged during the foot march but were able to come out on the other side, proving to themselves they can do hard things.”

In line with Capt. Mockus’ assessment, when asked about the most difficult portion of the event, Spc. Brillhart referenced the monstrous foot march, “I’ll never forget rucking up the mountain with the city of Mosul, former ISIS hub, as the backdrop.” Along with noting the difficulty, Brillhart stated the necessity of teamwork, “We wouldn’t leave someone behind. We always had each other’s back.”

A deployed environment offered a unique set of conditions to orchestrate a spur ride. “We couldn’t base this spur ride off of any past ones,” explained Mockus. “We were working with a blank canvas in terms of the planning process. One of the coolest aspects was incorporating outside entities, like Marine Forces Special Operations Command (MARSOC), that we conduct real-world missions with, into the spur ride experience.”

As Shavetails tackled the various physical and mental obstacles throughout the event, every aspect tied back to cavalry history. With a lineage dating back to the Vietnam War including multiple Medal of Honor Recipients, 2-17 troopers follow in the footsteps of the some of the nation’s most distinguished heroes. “Cavalry culture is strengthened further by the history that we’re a part of. It’s remembering everyone who came before us and served. Culture is remembering what people did to lay the foundation. A lot of junior members don’t always grasp the sacrifice of those who came before us, but the spur ride allows them to see it,” Mockus said. As Army Aviation enters another transformative period due to changes associated with Army Structure (ARSTRUC), leaders are preparing themselves and their units to embrace an era of both endings and beginnings. A time that will undoubtedly be filled with organizational restructuring, aircraft reallocation, and vast innovation, the fate of the air cavalry remains unknown.

The uncertainty of it all has called into question whether this spur ride was one of the last. Capt. Mockus and others within the organization hope it is not the case but understand the possibility. “If this were to be the last, we did it the right way,” exclaimed Mockus. “I think people will look back on this spur ride for the rest of their lives. It was a culmination of a few things. They did something hard, in a hard environment, during a hard period of their lives, and they are better for it.”

The potential of turning the page on an Army unit with history as rich as 2-17 is stirring. While nothing is set in stone, there is no doubt that air cavalry culture will prevail through the efforts of troopers, past and present. Task Force Nighthawk will continue to dawn their Stetsons and spurs for the remainder of the deployment, knowing full-well they could be the last cavalrymen and women to do so.

“The legacy of 2-17 will remain based on the sacrifice of those who came before us,” said Mockus. “To include those who made the ultimate sacrifice. They will never be forgotten. Even if 2-17 cases their colors, the history will be carried forward and its memory will still be a very strong part of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade.”