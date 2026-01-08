404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade conducts Change of Command during Brigade Ball

Photo By Sgt. David Ervin | Brigade leadership stands center stage during a Change of Command ceremony for the Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during the brigade ball in Normal, Illinois, Jan. 10, 2026. The ceremony formally transferred command from Col. David Helfrich to Col. Jessica McPherson, symbolizing the passage of authority and responsibility for the brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Ervin, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Illinois Army National Guard) see less | View Image Page

The Illinois Army National Guard’s 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade formally transferred leadership during a Change of Command ceremony held Jan. 10, 2026, during the 404th MEB Brigade Ball in Normal, Illinois.

The ceremony marked the official transition of command from Col. David Helfrich to Col. Jessica McPherson, symbolizing the passing of responsibility, authority, and trust for nearly 1,900 Soldiers assigned to the brigade.

Presided over by Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge, Deputy Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois Army National Guard, the ceremony followed Army tradition as the brigade colors were passed from Command Sgt. Maj. Sarah Roman to the outgoing commander, then to the reviewing officer, and finally to Col. Jessica McPherson. The passing of the colors represents the continuity of command and the unbroken bond between Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, and their commander.

Family members of both commanders were recognized during the ceremony with the presentation of roses, a longstanding Change of Command tradition symbolizing strength, support, and the enduring role families play in a Soldier’s service. Loved ones of Col. Helfrich and Col. McPherson were honored for their commitment to the brigade and the Soldiers it serves.

During his tenure, Col. Helfrich led the 404th MEB through multiple domestic and overseas missions, including deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Fort Greely, Alaska, and the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, as well as COVID-19 response operations and Task Force Chicago. Under his leadership, the brigade supported national security missions, large-scale joint training exercises, and high-profile homeland security operations, including the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“It has been an immense honor to lead and serve alongside the dedicated Soldiers of the 404th MEB,” said Helfrich. “I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me, which allowed me the privilege of experiencing such an extraordinary opportunity. The Soldiers of this brigade are the epitome of professionalism, and they truly embody the values and strength of our communities, our state, and our nation. I have the utmost confidence in Col. McPherson’s leadership, and I eagerly anticipate watching how she will guide the brigade into the future.” Col. McPherson now assumes command of a brigade uniquely structured to provide maneuver support, security, and technical expertise through its Engineer, Military Police, Chemical, and Signal units. She emphasized the significance of the moment and the responsibility entrusted to her as commander.

“I am honored and extremely proud to be leading this brigade at this time,” said McPherson. “Because we are at an important time in our world’s history, our nation’s history, and our military’s history, it is critical that we remain prepared and adaptable.”

She also recognized the leadership of her predecessor, noting that “Col. Helfrich laid a great foundation upon which I could build.”

“As commander, it is my job to ensure that no matter the direction or path, this brigade is ready for whatever the future brings,” McPherson said. “I’m excited about what’s in store for our brigade, and I am honored to lead the Dragon Soldiers of the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade into the future.”

The ceremony concluded with remarks from both commanders, honoring the brigade’s history while setting a clear vision for its future.

Honor. Duty. Readiness.