Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Combat Medic Specialist Pfc. Seth Durham, assigned to Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, coordinates with his team leader, Sgt. Andrew Hammen, while preparing the clinic for upcoming patient care in Munson Army Health Center's Department of Primary Care, Jan. 13. After a competitive Army-wide selection process, Durham was selected to attend the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School, placing him on a direct path to an appointment at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a future as an Army officer.

Munson Army Health Center Soldier Tapped for Prestigious West Point Prep School

For one combat medic specialist at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, a long-held ambition is about to become a reality.



After a competitive selection process, Pfc. Seth Durham, assigned to the Department of Primary Care, was selected to attend the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School (USMAPS), placing him on a direct path to an appointment at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a future as an Army officer.



The dream of attending West Point began for Durham in high school. "I went to a presentation in high school and learned about it from there," Durham shared. His father, a Marine, knew that enlisted Soldiers could also earn a spot at the prestigious academy and encouraged him to pursue it.



For other enlisted Soldiers interested in this path, Durham outlined the rigorous application process. It involves submitting academic records like GPA and ACT/SAT scores, passing a physical fitness test, and completing extensive medical documentation. A key difference from the civilian application route is the nomination source.



"You have to get your unit commander to endorse you, which is different from the civilian process," Durham explained.



His selection is a testament to both his potential and the mentorship he received. After Munson Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino met Durham and recognized his talent, discipline, and character for future leadership, he supported and encouraged the young Soldier throughout the application and interview process.



“When I met with him and looked at his records and saw his grades, SAT/ACT scores, athletics, professionalism, and age, I felt he had a chance and we helped him complete his application and pursue the required endorsements,” said Trevino.



Several months later, upon learning of his acceptance, Durham said that he was overjoyed. “I knew they were very competitive slots, so I was really happy," he said. "I didn't want to get my hopes up until I saw an actual acceptance letter.”



Durham is ready and enthusiastic for the journey ahead, a five-year academic program followed by a five-year service obligation.



"It'll be 10 years. I'm really excited," he stated. "This is a great opportunity. You get paid to go to school, a free education, and a career afterwards. So, I think it's a great path."



He said he plans to pursue a degree in life sciences, the pre-med track at West Point, with the goal of a career in military medicine.



Durham’s achievement is a powerful example of the opportunities available to Soldiers and a testament to what they can accomplish when encouraged to "Be All You Can Be."