A Culture of Better: A Centurion’s Legacy Defined

LOS ALAMITOS, California — On Jan. 11, 2026, the 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) conducted a change of command ceremony at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, formally transferring command from Brig. Gen. Earl C. Sparks IV to Brig. Gen. Antoinette C. Mulholland.

Presiding over the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Todd L. Erskine, commanding general of the 79th Theater Sustainment Command, who emphasized the significance of the 311th’s role within the Army Reserve sustainment enterprise and the importance of leadership in maintaining readiness across the force.

Honored guests in attendance included the 63rd Readiness Division commander, Maj. Gen. Windsor S. Buzza; California Army Reserve Ambassador Bill Wenger; Debbie, wife of Brig. Gen. Sparks; and Gregory, husband of Brig. Gen. Mulholland, underscoring the vital role of family and community support in sustaining the Army Reserve mission.

Prior to the formal change of command, Sparks was recognized for his exceptional leadership over the past two years. He received the Legion of Merit for exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding service in positions of great responsibility. His wife, Debbie, was presented a certificate of appreciation for her enduring support and care of the command. Sparks was also presented a farewell gift from the soldiers of the 311th, expressing gratitude for his leadership and dedication.

The defining moment of the ceremony was the exchange of the unit colors, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility. The colors were first held by Command Sgt. Maj. Kristy Hawkins, the senior enlisted advisor, who safeguarded them before passing them to the outgoing commander, Sparks. Sparks then presented the colors to Erskine, who in turn passed them to the incoming commander, Mulholland — a time-honored tradition reflecting trust, continuity and the enduring legacy of leadership within the command.

Following the colors exchange, Maj. Gen. Erskine addressed the audience, beginning with recognition of Brig. Gen. Sparks’ leadership and the achievements of the command under his tenure.

“Today we recognize the leadership of Brigadier General ‘Chip’ Sparks, whose tenure at the helm of the 311th ESC has been defined by operational excellence, strategic clarity and an unwavering commitment to readiness,” Erskine said.

He reflected on the extensive missions and deployments overseen by Sparks, emphasizing the skill and precision demonstrated throughout his command.

“From African Lion to Mojave Falcon, through countless combat training center rotations, deployments and redeployments, Chip has led with purpose and precision,” he said.

Erskine also highlighted the critical role of Sparks’ family in supporting both him and the command.

“Chip’s leadership has been strengthened by the steadfast support of his family,” Erskine said. “His wife, Debbie, and his ‘plethora of kids,’ as he affectionately calls them, have been a constant source of strength throughout his command. Their sacrifice is woven into the fabric of this command’s success, and we thank them for walking alongside him.”

He concluded his remarks on Sparks, acknowledging his continued contributions to the Army and U.S. partners abroad.

“Chip, thank you for everything,” Erskine said. “There is no doubt you will continue to do great things for the United States Army and our Pacific partners at United States Forces Korea.”

Erskine then turned to the incoming commander, welcoming Brig. Gen. Mulholland and emphasizing the expectations for her leadership.

“We welcome ‘Toni’ Mulholland — a leader whose experience, discipline and commitment to excellence will guide the 311th ESC into its next chapter,” Erskine said. “She brings the strategic and operational leadership needed to drive sustainment excellence. She understands that combat readiness is not a slogan — it is a standard.”

He also recognized the support of her family, underscoring the importance of personal support in mission success.

“We also recognize her husband and family, whose support is vital to her success,” he said.

Addressing the soldiers of the 311th, Erskine closed by highlighting their professionalism and dedication.

“You are the embodiment of our Army values and warrior ethos,” Erskine said. “Your professionalism, grit and dedication are what make this command exceptional. Twice the Citizen. Combat Ready. Falcon Strong.”

Brig. Gen. Sparks then addressed the formation, speaking candidly about his time in command and expressing pride in the soldiers he led.

“As a preamble, I just want to say that I don’t write out speeches — I speak from the heart, so forgive me if I ramble,” Sparks said.

He acknowledged the incoming commander.

“Toni, thank you for driving this forward and making it happen,” he said. “Part of me didn’t want this to happen, because it means I have to leave command of this awesome organization.”

Sparks reflected on the role of teamwork and mentorship in leadership.

“We don’t get to this level alone,” he said. “It’s through teamwork, mentorship and honest correction that we become who we are.”

He recognized the support of his wife.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention one special person who regularly motivates me to keep going — my wife, Debbie,” Sparks said. “She could probably tell you more about Mojave Falcon than I can at this point; she lived it alongside us all.”

Sparks reflected on his journey with the 311th.

“I’ve been preparing this speech since July 15, 2023, when I assumed command from Maj. Gen. John Dreska,” he said. “This has been an incredible journey with the 311th.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and continuous improvement.

“I’ve asked you all for perfection, I expect perfection, but I also accept reality, because no one is perfect. If we lower our standards, we stop growing and becoming better,” he said.

He added that his priority was always the well-being of soldiers.

“My priority when I came into this organization was taking care of soldiers. I told you all that I wanted to develop a culture of better. We are on the glide path to perfection, and we do that by being better every day.”

Sparks also highlighted the global presence of the command.

Sparks also recognized the global professionalism of the command.

“Our unit has soldiers all around the world at this very moment, executing the mission set before them,” he said. “It’s a true testament to the professionalism of this organization.”

He shared a personal story about taking command of the 311th ESC.

“In March 2023, I had my retirement papers in hand, ready to hang it up for good. Then I received a call from Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, then the Chief of Army Reserve, who told me the Army had more for me. I was honored to make the next rank, but more importantly, she told me I would be taking command of the 311th ESC — and that was my dream coming true.”

He closed with heartfelt gratitude.

“Thank you to everyone. Commanding this ESC has been the epitome of my career and the honor of my life.”

Mulholland followed, outlining her leadership philosophy and vision for the command.

“As I look out on this formation, I’m reminded that each of us, as individuals, brings unique skills, experiences and perspectives,” Mulholland said. “Alone, given time, we can each achieve good things. But together, we can achieve great things.”

She emphasized the principles that will guide the command moving forward.

“Today, as we begin this great journey together, I want to emphasize three ideas — teamwork, unity of effort and overcoming obstacles,” she said.

Mulholland described teamwork as a commitment that extends beyond individual roles.

“Teamwork is more than working alongside others; it is a commitment to the mission and an understanding that the organization is greater than the individual,” she said. “True teamwork is built on open communication, trust and mutual respect. The team’s success is your success.”

She highlighted unity of effort as essential to success.

“Unity of effort is the synergy that occurs when a team doesn’t just collaborate, but moves with synchronized purpose,” Mulholland said. “Unity is reflected in how we handle disagreements and challenges to find the best path forward toward a shared vision.”

Acknowledging the realities of military service, she addressed adversity.

“Our true test will come when we face adversity,” Mulholland said. “The question is not if we will face challenges, but how we will face them.”

She concluded by challenging soldiers to invest in one another and the strength of the team.

“Today, I challenge you to look for opportunities to build stronger bonds,” Mulholland said. “Communicate openly. Trust in your abilities. United behind our shared goals and united in our efforts, there is no obstacle we can’t overcome.”

The ceremony marked a new chapter for the 311th ESC, reflecting both the legacy of leadership under Sparks and the vision set forth by Mulholland. Built on a foundation of professionalism, teamwork and readiness, the command continues to foster a culture of better — one focused on continuous improvement, taking care of soldiers and strengthening the team every day. As Mulholland assumes command, the 311th remains poised to meet future challenges with unity of effort, resilience and an unwavering commitment to sustainment excellence.

The 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) is a United States Army Reserve headquarters responsible for planning, coordinating and synchronizing sustainment operations in support of Army, joint and combined forces. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the command provides operational- and tactical-level logistics, distribution management and sustainment capabilities worldwide, ensuring ready and responsive support to meet global mission requirements. As part of the Army Reserve, the 311th ESC embodies the “Twice the Citizen” ethos, serving both the nation and local communities at home and abroad.