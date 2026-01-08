Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Tom Wade | 81st Readiness Division Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Tom Wade | 81st Readiness Division Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal (center) cuts the ribbon opening a new class for Army Reserve wage grade and general service maintenance workers at Nord Hall in Anniston, Alabama. The logistic sustainment training program (LSTP) is made up of eleven courses conducted twice monthly. The classes range from engine and transmission diagnostics to basic welding and fabrication. All courses are designed to improve the knowledge and capabilities of its students, thus improving equipment readiness in the 81st RD. see less | View Image Page

81st RD Elevates Readiness Through Innovative Training

ANNISTON, Ala. – The 81st Readiness Division (RD) provides world-class services and base operation support to more than 50,000 Soldiers, family members and DoD civilians across nine southeastern states to include Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This footprint covers 258 facilities and 45 maintenance shops.



To better support the facilities and increase the capabilities within the maintenance shops, the 81st RD is starting a new Logistic Sustainment Training Program (LSTP) for Army civilian maintenance employees across the southeast. The first class to attend the new LSTP kicked off by holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 13.



LSTP has 11 courses, ranging from engine and transmission diagnostics to basic welding and fabrication. All the courses are designed to improve the knowledge and capabilities of each student.



“This workshop enables the civilians to improve on their [overall] skillsets” said Hap McConnell, Operation Logistic Management Specialists at the 81st Readiness Division. “There are nine fields within the 91 series military occupation specialty, and the civilians are expected to have some knowledge in all compared to the military Soldier who specializes in one field”, McConnell added.



81st RD Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Vivek Kshetrapal participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony and expressed gratitude to those attending the first ever class.



“By participating in this new program, you are directly increasing the readiness of the Army Reserve,” said Kshetrapal. “What you learn from this program will bring essential skills needed to support Army Reserve Units across the southeast”, Kshetrapal added.



Agreeing with the general is Robert Gulla, heavy mobile equipment repairer, who has traveled here from Fort Johnson, Louisiana to participate in this class.



“I am attending this class to be more proficient at my job” Gulla stated.



Gulla paused while thinking about how day one is going.



“I plan to learn more about the ends and outs of all the vehicles and equipment I am working on so I can pass this knowledge onward to my peers”, Gulla added.



The average length of an LSTP course is one week and will be held twice monthly. It is programs like the LSTP that pushes civilians to be mentally sharp and ready to assist Soldiers in their deployment readiness and support worldwide.