Recruiter Earns Recognition by Blending Social Media Strategy, Personal Advocacy

A U.S. Army recruiter is earning national recognition by combining a modern social media strategy with a deeply personal approach to mentoring future soldiers. Staff Sgt. Victoria Ortiz’s method emphasizes authentic online engagement and direct advocacy for her applicants, a formula that builds trust with both recruits and their families. Ortiz will be receiving recognition as one of the Fiscal Year 25 Top Recruiters at a ceremony in the Pentagon Jan 21. "My focus has never been recognition, but the well-being of future generations," Ortiz said. "When people feel valued from the start, they carry that same commitment forward and lead with care in return." That commitment is evident in the experience of Kaitlin Waterman, a recent recruit who sought to join the Army to grow and experience new things. She said her primary concern was understanding what the Army would be like for a woman. The decisive moment of trust in her recruiting process occurred at the Military Entrance Processing Station, or MEPS. When Kaitlin, then 17, was told her mother could not be present for the contract signing due to a policy issue, Ortiz intervened. Ortiz said she advocated for the family, involving an Army guidance counselor to ensure the mother could be present. For Kaitlin, the action was significant. " The experience highlighted the importance of having a trustworthy recruiter,” she said. This sentiment is shared by parents as well. "SSG Ortiz was a blessing in disguise," said Jason Smith Sr., the father of another Soldier recruited by Ortiz. "You hear a lot of horror stories about recruiters, but she really wanted to make sure that she was doing right by him. She needs to be cloned." Beyond one-on-one advocacy, Ortiz leverages social media to build connections. She said Facebook and Instagram have been her most effective platforms because they allow direct engagement with her target audience. Her content strategy is guided by the feedback and concerns she monitors from current applicants. "Social media has allowed me to connect with prospects I may never have reached through traditional recruiting methods," Ortiz said. To streamline her process, she collaborates with a digital media specialist, Staff Sgt. Samantha Estrella, who helps produce content based on her concepts. She advises other recruiters who are hesitant to use social media to remember the intimidation an applicant can feel. "Start simple, be yourself, and let authenticity guide your presence online," she said. Ortiz believes her success comes down to a core principle. "The key takeaway is to lead with authenticity," she said. "Consistent, honest communication builds trust, drives engagement, and ultimately strengthens recruiting outcomes." -30-