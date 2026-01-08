(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Readout of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw’s Meeting with Royal Jordanian Armed Forces Key Leaders

    BAHRAIN

    01.14.2026

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain -- U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT)/U.S. 5th Fleet/Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw met with Royal Jordanian Armed Forces leaders during a trip to Jordan, Jan. 12-14.

    The meetings included discussions with Maj. Gen. Yousef Al-Hnaiti, Jordanian Armed Forces Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Col. Hisham Al-Jarrah, commander of the Royal Jordanian Naval Force.

    The discussions focused on the strong partnership between the two militaries and enhancing interoperability between the navies of Jordan and the United States.

    The leaders explored opportunities for expanded bilateral and multilateral military engagements and reaffirmed their mutual support for information sharing.

    Renshaw acknowledged Jordan’s significant contributions to bilateral and multilateral military engagements, specifically highlighting the upcoming exercise Eager Lion, which is U.S. Central Command’s premiere exercise in the Levant region.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 05:48
