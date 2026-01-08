Keys Symposium reinforces Commander's Key Support Program

Photo By Senior Airman Brenden Beezley | Lisah Frankland, 24th Intelligence Squadron key support liaison, presents her group's insights on common questions people have when arriving to Germany during the 2026 Keys Symposium at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 13, 2026. The Keys Symposium participants engaged in guided conversations focused on improving newcomer sponsorship and strengthening unit-level support. (U.S. Air Force photo Senior Airman Brenden Beezley) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The Military and Family Readiness Center hosted the 2026 Keys Symposium on Jan. 13, bringing together Key Support Liaisons, unit leaders and helping agencies to strengthen support networks for Airmen and families across the Kaiserslautern Military Community and the 86th Airlift Wing’s geographically separated units.

Formerly known as the Key Spouse program, the Commander's Key Support Program has evolved to reflect a more inclusive approach to unit support. Trained volunteers known as Key Support Liaisons are appointed by commanders to serve as a trusted link between Airmen, families, leadership and helping agencies, connecting them with timely information, resources and guidance during large transitions such as arriving at a new duty station or preparing for deployment.

To ensure KSLs are equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to support their units, the M&FRC hosts the Keys Symposium annually, providing continuing education and collaboration opportunities for volunteers and leaders across the KMC.

“The goal of the symposium is to make sure our Key Support Liaisons feel confident, connected and prepared to support Airmen and families,” said Meg Hewes, M&FRC community readiness specialist. “Those early connections and first impressions can shape someone’s entire experience overseas.”

During the symposium, which was themed “First Impressions, Lasting Impact,” participants took part in panel discussions, guided conversations and collaborative sessions focused on improving newcomer engagement, strengthening communication within units and sharing best practices for supporting Airmen and families. Event organizers also discussed real-world scenarios and emphasized early outreach, trust-building and coordination with helping agencies.

“The newcomer and sponsorship piece is critical,” said Typhany Lovdahl, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron Key Support Liaison. “When families are contacted before they arrive or as soon as they get here, they’re 90 percent more likely to stay involved with their squadron, whether that’s participating in events, volunteering or eventually becoming Key Support Liaisons.”

By strengthening the knowledge and connections of KSLs, the Keys Symposium helped ensure Airmen and families joining Team Ramstein experience a seamless transition to the installation and surrounding community. That early support allows Airmen to remain focused on the mission, reinforces resilience across the force and contributes to long-lasting readiness.

“It’s often said the Air Force recruits Airmen but retains families,” Hewes added. ‘When families and Airmen are supported beyond just their work, it strengthens the force by improving readiness, retention and resiliency, creating a positive impact across the Air Force.”