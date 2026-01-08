NAVFAC Washington Celebrates Completion of $54 Million Quantico Middle/High School Ahead of March 9th Ribbon Cutting

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington has completed a transformative education facility at Marine Corps Base (MCB) Quantico, Va. delivering a state-of-the-art middle and high school that replaces 1960s-era infrastructure with a modern, 116,000-square-foot campus designed for 21st-century learning.



The Quantico Middle/High School Replacement project represents a significant milestone for military-connected students and their families.



“This project is significant because it represents a once-in-a-generation investment in the education and well-being of military-connected students at MCB Quantico,” said Stephen Preston, construction manager for NAVFAC Washington’s Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division at Quantico.



The $54 million facility, which welcomed students on January 7, 2026, features flexible learning

neighborhoods, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics laboratories, a modern media and virtual learning suite, full-size gymnasium, performance space and a centralized commons serving as the academic and social heart of the school.



The integrated campus serves grades 6 through 12 and emphasizes adaptability, collaboration, natural daylighting and technology integration.



“Beyond academics, the school supports the broader Marine Corps community by providing a safe,

secure and resilient facility that reflects the importance of family readiness,” Preston explained. “For

military families, continuity of high-quality education is a critical quality-of-life factor, and this school

directly supports mission readiness by taking care of Marines’ families.”



The project team navigated significant challenges, including unexploded ordnance investigations that impacted site grading and excavation sequencing. Construction proceeded while maintaining base operations and force protection requirements, with careful coordination to ensure safe traffic flow for students, staff and base personnel.



NAVFAC Washington collaborated closely with key partners including the Department of Defense

Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas, MCB Quantico, architectural firm Ewing Cole and prime contractor John C. Grimberg Co., Inc.



Preston credited the project’s success to strong partnerships and the team’s ability to adapt under

challenging conditions.



“This school was intentionally designed not just as a replacement facility, but as a model for future

DoDEA schools,” Preston noted, highlighting the building’s flexible layouts, integrated technology and sustainability features.



An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for March 9, 2026, providing an opportunity to formally celebrate the achievement and recognize the collective effort behind this vital community investment.

