Alaska Air National Guardsmen conduct a medical evacuation at night

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 176th Wing medically evacuated an individual in Southcentral Alaska, Jan. 12.

In response to a request for assistance from the Alaska State Troopers the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center opened a MEDEVAC mission for an individual experiencing a cardiac emergency.

Due to weather conditions, the absence of daylight, and the lack of an illuminated airstrip near the distressed individual, local civilian air ambulance services were unable to conduct the mission.

The AKANG accepted the mission and dispatched Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson based rescue assets from the 176th Wing’s Rescue Squadrons.

Using night-vision goggles a 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with 212th RQS Guardian Angels aboard flew to Seldovia about 130 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The Pave Hawk crew arrived on scene and loaded the patient for transport. Guardian Angels rendered medical aid to keep the patient stable en route.

The patient was transported and released to Providence Alaska Medical Center.

While the 176th Wing Rescue Triad’s military mission stands alert in support of the 11th Air Force Alaska NORAD Region, they also work with the AKRCC to provide Alaska with specialized civil search and rescue capabilities when available. The rescue squadrons continuously train in Alaska’s vast and austere locations to hone their specialized skill set and can operate under the most challenging conditions.