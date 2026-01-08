F.E. Warren Chief Master Sgt. Release Party

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. -- The Chief Master Sergeant release party was held at Trail’s End to celebrate Senior Master Sergeants who received line numbers to promote to Chief Master Sergeant during the 25E9 promotion cycle, Jan. 9, 2026.

Among the 640 newly recognized Chief Master Sergeant selects across the Air Force, five Senior Master Sergeants at F.E. Warren AFB received line numbers to promote to the rank of E-9.

F.E. Warren AFB’s Chief Master Sergeant selects are all listed below : Chief Master Sgt. select Jared Norwood, 90th Ground Combat Training Squadron senior enlisted leader Chief Master Sgt. select Michael Whitcomb, 20th Air Force operations senior enlisted leader Chief Master Sgt. select Victoria Monzon-Paramore, 90th Force Support Squadron director of marketing Chief Master Sgt. select Jeffrey Tessendorf, 582nd Helicopter Group maintenance senior enlisted leader Chief Master Sgt. select Lance Meehan, 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader

“I'm so proud of each and every one of you,” said Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander, during a speech. “We've got representation from 20th Air Force, the 582nd helicopter group, and of course Wranglers of the Mighty Ninety. I'm proud and honored to be part of your team.”

Those selected are commended for their dedication to the enlisted force and will be expected to advise commanders, lead teams and act as a voice for the enlisted force.