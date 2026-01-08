908th promotes from within: Familiar face takes new position as wing commander

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Frank Bradfield III, 22nd Air Force commander, left, passes the 908th Flying Training Wing's guidon to Col. Shane Devlin during the 908th FTW assumption of command ceremony Jan. 11, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The passing of the unit guidon is the symbolic act of Bradfield bestowing command of the unit to Devlin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

The 908th Flying Training Wing, Alabama’s only Air Force Reserve Command wing, held an assumption of command ceremony Sunday Jan. 11, 2026, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

22nd Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Frank Bradfield III, was the presiding official for the ceremony, which saw the wing welcome Col. Shane M. Devlin, as the 28th commander of the 908th Flying Training Wing.

Devlin will be responsible for continuing the wing’s transition to becoming the formal training unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter, the aircraft selected to replace the aging UH-1N Huey fleet and mission sets. In addition to being the Department of Defense’s only formal training unit for the Grey Wolf, the 908th also performs a variety of missions to include aeromedical staging and evacuation, and agile combat support, providing critical capabilities in support of national command authority taskings worldwide.

During the ceremony, Bradfield spoke highly of Devlin.

‘With 36 years of experience in the guard, the reserve, enlisted and officer, in the Air Force, the Army, and back to the Air Force, Col. Devlin is no stranger to danger or change,” said Bradfield.

Bradfield continued his comments about Devlin, highlighting his willingness to help lead the wing through transition.

“After nearly four decades of flying the C-130, the aircraft was slated for divestment,” said Bradfield. “The last C-130 departed here in April 2022, and in August of that year, Shane came here to lead, knowing that there was no flying mission for a while until the first Grey Wolf arrived in March 2024. A lot of people try to avoid change and he runs to it. Spending three years here as the operations group commander and now stepping up as the wing commander.”

Bradfield then turned his attention to the wing and all the successes the 908th has accomplished during its transition.

“With about a thousand people but 85% part time, your new mission is to lead the Air Force's MH-139A aircrew formal training unit while also providing agile combat support,” said Bradfield. “This is a flying training wing with a combat mission. How do we do that? The way this is possible is teamwork, trust and relationships. You're focusing on what the Chief of the Air Force Reserve says, to be ready now while transforming for the future. You're doing that, and even during conversion, you continue to deploy. You sent people out the door last year and then you redeployed and you're still focused on readiness while getting after conversion. You get it and you're doing it. The wing remains ready to provide combat ready Airmen while supporting in garrison wing operations.”

After speaking, Bradfield moved to center stage and was joined by Devlin and the 908th FTW Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Chief Master Sgt. Kristen Maloney, for the ceremonial passing of the unit guidon.

Following Devlin receiving command, he thanked the 908th mission and industry partners, his mentors, and his family for everything they have done and all the support they have given him to get him to this point.

He then turned his comments to the members of the wing.

“To the men and women of the 908th, thank you for the trust you place in me,” said Devlin. “I am acutely aware of the incredible responsibility that comes with this position, and I pledge to give you my all every single day.”

Devlin also wanted to emphasize the successes every single squadron and group has had during the last year. From flyers doubling operations tempo and maintainers mastering the new airframe, firmly establishing Maxwell AFB as the home of the Grey Wolf, to mission support units earning the Gallant Unit Citation for their recent deployment, to medical units keeping members ready to answer the nations call and their ability to train without organic tactical airlift. He attributes these successes to a culture woven into the fabric of the wing by previous leaders.

“This incredible record of success is not accidental,” said Devlin. “It is the direct result of visionary leadership. I want to extend a special thanks to two of those leaders, Col. Craig Drecher and Col. Chrsitopher Lacouture. Sirs, your guidance and foresight have been instrumental in shaping this wing and preparing it for the challenges of today and tomorrow. You have left an indelible mark on this organization, and we are all the better for your service.”

Devlin then spoke of the future for the wing.

“As we look to the future, we will build upon this incredible foundation,” he said. “We will continue to hone our skills with the MH-139 A, pushing the boundaries of what is possible and ensuring we are always ready to execute our critical mission. We will remain a unit that is agile, lethal, and always prepared to answer our nation’s call, anytime, anywhere.”

Devlin is the former commander of the 908th Operations Group. He began his military career in 1989 with the Louisiana Air National Guard. In 1998, he was commissioned in the Louisiana Army National Guard and earned his wings in 2000. His career includes command and leadership roles at the platoon, company, squadron, group, wing, and numbered Air Force levels.

“I am incredibly excited to embark on this journey with you. The challenges ahead are significant, but I have no doubt that the men and women of the 908th Flying Training Wing will meet them with the same professionalism, courage, and excellence that have defined this unit for decades. Thank you. It is the honor of a lifetime to be your commander,” closed Devlin.