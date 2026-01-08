Annandale native joins Navy Medicine

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose | 260113-N-IX644-2003 (Jan. 13, 2026) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Genevieve Landers, program support specialist for the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, poses for an environmental portrait in her office at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Jan. 13. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Genevieve Landers, a native of Annandale, Virginia, serves as a program support specialist at the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED).

Landers graduated from W.T. Woodson High School (now Carter G. Woodson High School) in 2002 and most recently obtained her Master of Professional Studies degree from Georgetown University in 2022.

Inspired by the desire to serve a greater purpose, Landers began her Navy Medicine career in December 2025 at BUMED headquarters, directly serving in the executive director’s office.

“I will be supporting BUMED’s executive director and human relations with several things including communication efforts, advocacy, recruitment and retention, and leadership development programs,” explained Landers.

Landers joined the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, which is a critical partner with military members working side-by-side to support the mission, ensuring that the Department of the Navy is deployment ready for combat, disaster relief and humanitarian efforts. With over 50 different occupations, Navy Medicine civilians are stationed at military treatment facilities, medical education institutions, clinics, hospitals, and research units worldwide.

“I bring a background in program analysis, operations, and project management with experience supporting senior leadership and improving processes across teams,” continued Landers. “I’m especially enthusiastic about sharing ideas, collaborating across disciplines, and learning from the collective expertise of the Civilian Corps to strengthen community, communication and professional development initiatives.”

Lessons from Annandale continue to shape Landers’ call to serve.

“My father served in the Air Force before I was born, in the 60s,” Landers said. “The discipline, leadership, and problem-solving skills he developed through his service shaped my childhood and my understanding around commitment to public service – values he carried throughout his later career at WMATA [Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority], from which he retired in 2009.”

“Service to me is paying it forward and helping others,” stated Landers. “It's also something I call the ripple effect. You do something, and it will affect a million people.”

Outside the office, Landers is involved in the yoga community, continuing her service as teacher, leader and team member of the studio. She also is an avid traveler and enjoys staying active through rowing and wellness practice.

“I look forward to working with the team to support the vital missions of Navy Medicine and the Civilian Corps in 2026 and beyond,” concluded Landers. “I'm just so grateful, that my determination and consistency have paid off and has brought me here.”

