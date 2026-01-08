Staff Sgt. Luis Andujar: Instructor of the Quarter

Courtesy Photo | Official portrait of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Luis Andujar, an instructor assigned to 1st Battalion, 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Staff Sgt. Luis Andujar, an instructor with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute (RTI), Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was named Instructor of the Quarter for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, recognizing his excellence in classroom instruction and dedication to Soldier development.

Assigned to 1st Battalion at the Regiment, Andujar began instructing at the RTI in 2020 as a Basic Leader Course facilitator. Since 2023, he has taught the 19D reconnaissance advanced leader course and, more recently, the small unmanned aircraft systems operator course, preparing Soldiers for leadership roles across the force.

“I was surprised when I was told I was instructor of the quarter,” Andujar said. We’re not really expecting to be praised for doing our jobs, but it feels good to be recognized for the hard work I put in.”

According to the RTI commander, Andujar’s impact extended well beyond routine instruction.

“Staff Sgt. Andujar distinguished himself inside and outside the classroom as the top-performing instructor here at the RTI during the first quarter of 2026,” said Col. John Wenzel, commander of the 166th Regiment. “His dedication to his craft and concern for student learning is being recognized for excellence.”

Known among his peers for preparation and adaptability, Andujar emphasizes student engagement over rote memorization, encouraging Soldiers to articulate concepts in their own words to reinforce understanding.

“I believe people learn better when they can connect the information to their own experiences,” Andujar said.

During the first quarter of FY26, Andujar played a key role in reviewing and improving courseware, ensuring instruction remained doctrinally sound while tailoring it to fit the needs of the Soldier based on prior feedback provided by students.

His contributions were particularly notable within the small unmanned aircraft systems program.

“Staff Sgt. Andujar was instrumental in developing instruction for the SUAS course and was identified by his students as a key contributor to their understanding of the material,” Wenzel said.

Andujar also incorporates current operational environments into instruction, helping Soldiers understand how classroom concepts translate to real-world application. By connecting doctrine to contemporary conflicts, instructors at the RTI enhance student engagement and reinforce the relevance of professional military education.

The impact of that instruction extends beyond the classroom. Many Soldiers arrive at the RTI with limited experience in mission planning and operational briefings. By graduation, they leave with the confidence and knowledge to contribute meaningfully within their home units.

“This is often their first time being involved in the military planning process,” Andujar said. “By the time they leave, they understand their role and can advocate for being part of that process back at their unit.”

Andujar, who has served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for nearly 23 years, brings extensive operational and instructional experience to the classroom. A native of Lebanon, Pa., he said his focus as an instructor is ensuring Soldiers leave the RTI confident in their ability to understand doctrine and apply it at their home units.

Andujar was selected for the recognition by a command panel composed of instructors from across the regiment.

“He was selected by the command out of a panel of instructors from each of the 166th Regiment’s battalions as the most deserving,” Wenzel said.

Andujar credited the collaborative instructor team at the RTI for enabling innovation and success, emphasizing the importance of shared ideas, adaptability, and peer support in delivering quality training. For him, being an instructor is about leaving a lasting impact on Soldiers and the Army as a whole.

“When I leave here, I want to go out knowing that I left a solid footprint…something I can be proud of,” he said.

“There’s a lot of meaning to what we do here as instructors. We’re enhancing the quality of military leadership to better the Army as a whole. So when Soldiers leave here and return to their units, they can be role mentors and role models for the Soldiers that come after them,” Andujar added.