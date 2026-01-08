U.S., Regional Partners Open New Air Defense Operations Cell in Qatar

Photo By Sgt. David Gordon | U.S. Army Central (ARCENT) and the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces conducted the fourth iteration of the Red Sands Integrated Experimentation Center at the Shamal 2 Range near the King Khalid Military Center in northern Saudi Arabia Sept. 7-18, 2025. This exercise represented the culmination of rapid prototyping and integrated defensive tactics developed since the inaugural U.S.-Saudi experimental demonstration in 2023. see less | View Image Page

TAMPA, Fla. - U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and regional partners opened a new coordination cell at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar to enhance integrated air and missile defense\, Jan. 12.

The new Middle Eastern Air Defense – Combined Defense Operations Cell (MEAD-CDOC) is located in the Combined Air Operations Center (CAOC) and comprised of personnel from the United States and regional partners.

The Qatar-based CAOC, established more than 20 years ago, currently includes representatives from 17 nations who coordinate the employment of military air assets across the Middle East region. The new MEAD-CDOC within the CAOC is designed to enhance coordination and integration for air and missile defense efforts among regional partners.

“This is a significant step forward in strengthening regional defense cooperation,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. “This cell will improve how regional forces coordinate and share air and missile defense responsibilities across the Middle East.”

U.S. Air Force Central (AFCENT) service members will work alongside regional counterparts at the MEAD-CDOC in planning multinational exercises, conducting drills, and responding to contingencies. The cell will also be responsible for sharing information and threat warnings.

“The MEAD-CDOC creates a consistent venue to share expertise and collectively create new solutions together with our regional partners,” said Lt. Gen Derek France, AFCENT commander. “This strengthens our integrated air and missile defense throughout the region.”

The opening of MEAD-CDOC follows the opening of two bilateral Combined Command Posts for air and missile defense by U.S. Army Central with Qatar and Bahrain last year. The new facilities serve as hubs for integrated air defense planning, coordination, and operations.