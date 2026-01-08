Get your health results faster in 2026: Lab and test results immediately available in your MHS GENESIS Patient Portal

Courtesy Photo | MHS GENESIS will release your electronic health information the moment it enters the system. This change is a result of the 21st Century Cures Act, a federal law that gives you faster access to your health information. see less | View Image Page

Do you get care at a military hospital or clinic? Starting Jan. 20, you’ll be able to access lab results, radiology reports, pathology reports, and clinical notes immediately through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. MHS GENESIS will release your electronic health information the moment it enters the system. This change is a result of the 21st Century Cures Act, a federal law that gives you faster access to your health information.

“This change puts you in control of your health care,” said Dr. Paul Doan, Chief, Specialty Care Policy Support, at the Defense Health Agency.“You’ll get your results sooner, which helps you ask your health care team better questions and decide the care that’s best for you or your family.”

What this means for you Starting Jan. 20, the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal will send you a notification when new results or notes are available. Sometimes, this may mean you see your results before your care team reviews them. You’ll need to verify that an active email account is associated with your patient portal to get these notifications. Check your settings to verify your email address.

When you log in to view results, you’ll see a banner. The banner will explain that your provider or care team may not have reviewed them yet. Your provider will contact you if your results need further discussion or explanation.

What you should know · Results appear quickly. The system releases information right away. You might see your results before your provider does. Your provider will reach out about anything that requires immediate attention. If you have any questions about your results, contact your provider. · Take time to review. Read your results carefully. The patient portal may include explanations for certain values or findings. Reach out to your provider or care team if something confuses you or seems unexpected. · Some results may be sensitive. You might view emotionally difficult results before speaking with your provider. Your provider or care team can walk you through what the findings mean and discuss next steps. · You can choose when to view your results. Do you want to discuss results with your provider first? You can wait to open them in the patient portal until your provider contacts you or until your next visit.

Why this change matters Federal law requires health systems to give patients real-time access to their electronic health information. This change improves transparency. It enables faster, more informed conversations about your care. You gain more control over your health information.

Questions? Reach out to your provider or care team for context, next steps, or follow-up care. They’re here to help you understand your results and support you through your health care journey.

To start viewing your results in 2026, visit the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.