Sink or swim: Steel Airmen conduct water survival training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brandon Shuman | Reserve Airmen assigned to the 911th Operations Group assist teammates into a life raft during water survival training at Montour High School pool in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. The exercise highlights teamwork and mutual support as critical factors for survival after a water landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Shuman) see less | View Image Page

Steel Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing conducted water survival training at the Montour High School, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Jan. 10, 2026. Aircrew belonging to the 911th Operations Group are required to accomplish the training every 36 months to stay prepared for potential isolation in bodies of water by learning essential skills—like underwater egress from downed aircraft, parachute disentanglement, raft deployment, and self-rescue.

Reserve Airmen demonstrated various abilities like swimming in survival gear, inflating life vests and rafts, entering a raft from the water, setting up life raft canopies and the importance of teamwork. In order to be ready for any potential conflict, it's important for aircrew, which includes pilots loadmasters and aeromedical evacuation teams, to be prepared and confident in their abilities if their aircraft goes down over open waters.

“If they end up getting separated, they’re alone and afraid,” said Master Sgt. Kristopher Peterson, 911th Operation Support Squadron Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape section chief. “Everything that we give them, everything that we try and do is to make sure if something happens, those guys have some confidence in what they are doing.”

Mistakes happen, and it’s ideal that Airmen learn from these mistakes during training rather than in the field.

Peterson said the most common mistakes he sees during water survival training are failure to properly inflate their buoyancy device and not checking themselves for sharp objects before entering the raft resulting in a puncture. Above all, he expressed the importance of working as a team, during survival situations.

“If these guys can’t work as a team out on the open ocean and stuck in a raft, it will get miserable after a couple of hours,” said Peterson. “Somethings always to blame. If they can’t get past that it’s going to cause fighting, it’s going to cause separation between the team and it’s going to make things a lot more difficult.”

That breakdown doesn’t just erode morale—it directly affects survival. Once the chaos of a crash settles and reality sets in, teamwork isn’t optional. Especially when injuries are added to the equation.

There are bound to be injuries, especially when a plane hits the water, said Peterson. They will have to rely on one another to survive.

Water survival is only one aspect of survival training and it is the mission of SERE to ensure high-risk personnel have the knowledge and skills to "Return with Honor" from hostile environments.