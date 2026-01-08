JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, UNITED STATES
01.09.2026
JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.—One hundred twelve Community College of the Air Force associate degrees were awarded during a commencement ceremony at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2026.
Graduates are stationed at JBAB, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and the Pentagon. The degrees were presented by Col. James M. Clark, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th Wing command chief.
The CCAF is the only federally chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force and has more than 11,000 enlisted graduates annually.
Congratulations to all the graduates.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 11:14
|Story ID:
|556140
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, 112 graduates awarded CCAF degree on JBAB, by Amn Shanel Toussaint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.