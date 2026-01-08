112 graduates awarded CCAF degree on JBAB

Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, left, commander of Joint Base Anacostia Bolling...... read more read more Photo By Airman Shanel Toussaint | U.S. Air Force Col. James M. Clark, left, commander of Joint Base Anacostia Bolling and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., right, senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th Wing command chief, observe opening remarks during the Community College of the Air Force graduation at JBAB, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2026. One hundred twelve Airmen and Guardians graduated during the ceremony from JBAB, Joint Base Andrews, Md., and the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shanel Toussaint) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.—One hundred twelve Community College of the Air Force associate degrees were awarded during a commencement ceremony at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2026.



Graduates are stationed at JBAB, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and the Pentagon. The degrees were presented by Col. James M. Clark, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th Wing command chief.



The CCAF is the only federally chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force and has more than 11,000 enlisted graduates annually.



Congratulations to all the graduates.