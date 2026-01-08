(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    112 graduates awarded CCAF degree on JBAB

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Story by Airman Shanel Toussaint 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C.—One hundred twelve Community College of the Air Force associate degrees were awarded during a commencement ceremony at the Bolling Club on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 9, 2026.

    Graduates are stationed at JBAB, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, and the Pentagon. The degrees were presented by Col. James M. Clark, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson Jr., senior enlisted leader for JBAB and 11th Wing command chief.

    The CCAF is the only federally chartered academic institution that serves the Air Force's enlisted force and has more than 11,000 enlisted graduates annually.

    Congratulations to all the graduates.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 11:14
    Story ID: 556140
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, US
