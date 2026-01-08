Leadership Conference conducted for junior enlisted New York Army National Guard Soldiers Your browser does not support the audio element.

LATHAM, New York- Sixty-one New York Army Guard junior enlisted Soldiers spent four days at the New York National Guard state headquarters in Latham, N.Y. , learning more about their organization from January 8 to 11.



The Soldiers, all sergeants or lower rank, were hand-picked by their company commanders to take part in the annual Junior Enlisted Conference conducted by the New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Major Leyland Jones.



They learned about training, readiness, and family and Soldier programs.



They also heard from Army Guard senior leaders, including Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, and commander of the New York Army National Guard.



The 61 attendees got the chance to ask Shields and other leaders questions about career development, training, maintenance, equipment, and recruiting and retention.



“The Soldiers were selected by their companies based on their potential for growth within the organization, ensuring that those who attended were poised to benefit from the experience,” Jones said.



The goal is to empower these future leaders by providing them with insights into the New York Army Guard, Jones said.



In his remarks to the group, Shields said that each Soldiers makes an impact on the organization, no matter what their rank.



“As leaders, we focus on the people within the organization. Our goal is to prove to our Soldiers, you are the most important part of this organization,” Shields said.



He also outlined his priorities for the New York Guard’s Soldiers and Airmen.



“Our priorities in the New York National Guard are first, the safety of our individuals, then the strength of our organization that we are above our recruiting numbers, and last, Soldier readiness, being ready to deploy and being fit to deploy,” Shields said.



Spc. Neishaly Gonzalez, a member of the 42nd Infantry Division’s headquarters battalion, said she got a lot out of the four days.



“I am getting so much great information before going into a leadership role; this course will make me a great leader and enable me to give my Soldiers the right advice and resources,” she said.



“It was an honor and a privilege at my rank to attend this workshop,” Gonzalez added.



The 61 Soldiers also got the chance to visit the New York State Military Museum, which is maintained by the Division of Military and Naval Affairs in Saratoga Springs.

The visit, Jones explained, was designed to give the Soldiers the chance to learn more about the history of the New York National Guard and New York’s military history.



The workshop serves as a crucial platform for fostering leadership and growth among junior enlisted Soldiers, by equipping them with the knowledge and resources necessary for their professional development, Jones said.