Service With a Smile – Literally Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Dental readiness is a critical component of overall military readiness, and recent organizational changes at Fort Bragg are designed to ensure Soldiers continue to receive high-quality and timely dental care. The Fort Bragg Dental Activity (DENTAC) has aligned under Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC) as part of a broader Army Dental Command reorganization intended to streamline healthcare delivery and better support Soldiers and eligible beneficiaries.



“This is occurring to streamline the command structure and better synchronize efforts to deliver medical care, to include dental care, to Soldiers and eligible beneficiaries,” said Lt. Col. Russell Searle, Commander of Fort Bragg’s Dental Health Activity. “The responsibility for the delivery of all medical care is now aligned under the Medical Center (MEDCEN) Commander. The MEDCEN Commander can now directly control all of health care delivery across the installation to respond to the demands of Soldiers and eligible beneficiaries. There will be improvements in resourcing—personnel, equipment, and funds—that will help the DENTAC meet the needs of Soldiers. This should translate to improved access to care and an increased ability to meet the dental treatment needs of Soldiers.”



Dentists serving Fort Bragg are supported by highly trained dental specialists who assist in examinations, treatments, and preventive care. Together, these teams address a wide range of oral health needs, from routine care to complex cases involving traumatic dental injuries, all in an effort to safeguard the health of the force.

Col. Scott Farley, Womack’s Deputy Commanding Officer, emphasized that the reorganization ultimately supports Soldiers and families. “This DENTAC Army Command structure change allows Soldiers to have a more efficient process to access leadership and makes quality of life for Soldiers and families improve,” said Farley. “The consolidation of DENTAC with the hospital is also more efficient and cost effective. Consolidation of local resources to achieve our healthcare mission is a great thing and facilitates processes to maintain unit readiness.”



Beyond routine care, these dentists are trained to manage unique challenges associated with military service. These include maxillofacial trauma, infectious diseases, and emergency dental conditions that can directly affect mission success. In combat and field environments, dental officers may treat traumatic injuries, perform reconstructive procedures such as prosthodontics, and collaborate closely with medical teams to provide integrated care. Proper dental health is essential, as untreated issues can impair a Soldier’s ability to perform effectively during deployments or humanitarian missions.



Womack Commander Col. Stephanie Mont says that while the recent migration of the two entities is an official act, both teams have already worked together for decades. “The reality is that the dental and hospital commands have long worked together to ensure integrated healthcare for our community. This change only strengthens that relationship further and our patients are the benefactors in this endeavor.”