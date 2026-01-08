Army ICU Nurse Rescues Hit-and-Run Puppy in South Korea Your browser does not support the audio element.

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea — CPT Angelique Matusz was driving through town with her husband on the morning of January 4 when she saw something that made her stomach drop. A car struck a small puppy and kept going.





Matusz didn't hesitate. She pulled over and ran to the injured animal lying in the road.





"All I knew was that I needed to help this poor puppy, and I jumped into action," she said.





As an ICU nurse, Matusz has dealt with her share of emergencies. She could tell right away that both of the puppy's front legs were broken. The next problem: finding help in a country where she doesn't speak the language.





Matusz pulled out her phone and used translation apps to search for a nearby vet. When she got there, the news wasn't great. The puppy needed surgery, and Tricare wouldn't cover it.





That's when Matusz turned to her fellow soldiers. She set up a GoFundMe page and shared it with the military community in Korea. What happened next surprised even her.





In less than 24 hours, donations poured in. Soldiers she'd never met contributed. By the end of the day, she'd raised $3,500—more than enough for the surgery and recovery care.





"The response was incredible," Matusz said. "It shows what this community is really about."





The incident caught the attention of her command, who noted that Matusz brought the same quick thinking she uses at work to a crisis on the street. Whether she's treating a patient in the ICU or helping an injured animal, her training kicks in.





The puppy came through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. For Matusz, it was just another day of doing what felt right—even if it meant figuring out Korean veterinary care on the fly.