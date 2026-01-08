BACH Announces Available Services Martin Luther King Jr. Day Federal Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSAs

Photo By Justin Moeller | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to equality, service, and lifting others...... read more read more

Photo By Justin Moeller | Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to equality, service, and lifting others up. At BACH and across military medicine, we carry forward that legacy by serving all who need care, ensuring dignity, opportunity, and respect for every patient and team member. On this federal holiday, take a moment to reflect on his vision and consider how you can make a difference in your community and the lives of those around you. see less | View Image Page