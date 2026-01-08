BACH Announces Available Services Martin Luther King Jr. Day Federal Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSAs

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities (DONSA) Friday, January 16; and observance the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday on Monday, January 19.
Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, Jan. 16
- Open Services/Scheduled Appointments:
- Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.
- All Behavioral Health Services and specialty clinics
- Dental Clinics will consolidate to Epperly Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270-412-2787, 270-412-8543, or 270-412-8544
- Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies
- BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:
- Emergency Center
- Labor and Delivery
- Inpatient Services
For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270-798-8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker
MLK Day – Monday, Jan. 19
- Outpatient Services:
- All outpatient services are closed in observance of the holiday.
- For Expectant Mothers:
- Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center.
- Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.
- BACH Emergency Center Open 24/7
Additional Services
- TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1-800-TRICARE (874-2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.
- Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866-966-1020, http://dha.ncr.j-9.mbx.intransition@health.mil or https://home-c72.niceincontact.com/incontact/chatclient/chatclient.aspx?poc=d836e912-8100-4812-b0da-f124f2894895&bu=4599581. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.
- MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.
Appointments
- To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270-798-HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
All outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, Jan. 20.