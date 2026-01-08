Coast Guard Sector Eastern Great Lakes holds new building ribbon-cutting ceremony Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jan. 12, 2026

Lt. j.g. Bridgette Baldwin

716-291-1524/bridgette.e.baldwin@uscg.mil



BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Coast Guard held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Station and Aids to Navigation Team Buffalo combination building on Monday, at Sector Eastern Great Lakes in Buffalo, New York.



The construction of this 23,000-square-foot facility was an investment to replace aging infrastructure, providing Coast Guard personnel with a state-of-the-art and weather-resilient building to improve operational capability to serve the dynamic Great Lakes boating community.



"For the 48 active-duty and reserve members who will call this building their second home, this new facility is a monumental leap forward," said Senior Chief Petty Officer Craig Campomizzi, officer-in-charge, ANT Buffalo. "It gives our crews the ability to launch operations more effectively, especially during heavy weather events common to the Great Lakes, while providing them with modern berthing, training and support spaces. We stand ready to use this incredible building to continue the legacy of service that began here in 1903.”



"This new facility has been years in the making and it shows our deep commitment to the Great Lakes community," said Cmdr. Adam Mosley, acting commander, Sector Buffalo. "It gives our dedicated crews at Station and Aids to Navigation Buffalo the support and resources they need to carry out their missions effectively. This building is more than just concrete in steel; it's a symbol of our promise to keep the public safe and protect maritime commerce that drives this region.”



-USCG-