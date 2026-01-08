AMC intelligence analyst receives recognition at DIA Director's 55th Annual Honorary Awards

Photo By Sgt. Andrew Jo | The Port of Setubal, Portugal on Dec. 7. The 21st Theater Sustainment Command supported the first U.S. and Portuguese mission at the port. The mission, a collaboration between the 21st TSC, 598th Transportation Brigade, the Portuguese military and port authority, and the U.S. Mission to Portugal, was a year-long project and a “proof of concept” that connected the farthest point in eastern Estonia to the furthest west port in Portugal. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — The acting Defense Intelligence Agency Director recognized an intelligence analyst from Army Materiel Command who worked as a team with multiple agencies for their exemplary work on a project during the Director’s 55th Annual Honorary Awards Ceremony.

At the ceremony Dec. 11, the AMC G2, along with analysts from the Defense Intelligence Enterprise Ports and Logistics Team, U.S. Army Transportation Command and Department of State received the Defense Intelligence Agency Team Award for their combined persistence to protect global logistics supply chains in 2024.

Amy Woods, an intelligence specialist in AMC’s G2 section, received individual recognition from the acting DIA director for her dedication to going above and beyond to protect national security and security for foreign allies and partners. Her efforts, along with efforts from the combined agencies, made an impact across the entire AMC enterprise as well as the nation. Woods said she was honored to receive specific recognition for this project as the G2 team’s work behind the scenes normally is not highlighted.

“It was a busy year so receiving recognition for this, I am beyond humbled,” she said.

Woods began her government career with the AMC G2 team in March 2021. Before her time at AMC, she was a contractor and served five years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Russian linguist.

During 2024, the AMC G2 team was sought out by partners across Europe to address previously unidentified potential vulnerabilities to their strategic ports. Because of the work from the G2 team and the combined agencies, the European partners implemented measures to protect them from possible security breaches. The efforts from the combined agencies resulted in further protection of supply chains in the U.S. as well as foreign allies and partners, which will have lasting effects in the years to come.

AMC Intelligence Division Chief May Beasley said she was ecstatic for her team to receive praise from the DIA as their work helps support more than just AMC, but the security of the nation.

“This award shows that we are making an impact to command and national defense priorities,” Beasley said.